Lutein is known as a carotenoid vitamin. It is an antioxidant belonging to a group called carotenoids. It makes the bright yellow, red, and orange colors in fruits, vegetables, and other plants. It is found in high amounts in leafy greens and orange-yellow vegetables as well as dietary supplements. Foods that are rich in lutein include zucchini, spinach, orange pepper, corn, kale, orange juice, grapes, kiwi fruit, broccoli, and squash. Lutein is vital for maintaining eye health and decreasing the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts.

Some of the leading players in the Lutein market are Allied Biotech Corporation, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen A/S, DDW The Color House, Dohler, East India Distilleries Parry Limited, Kemin Industries, OmniActive Health Technologies, Piveg, Inc., Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd among others.

The global lutein market is segmented on the basis of form, source, production process and application. Based on form, the market is segmented into powder & crystalline, oil suspension, beadlet, and emulsion. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into natural, and synthetic. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food, beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed, and other applications. On the basis of the production process the market is segmented into chemical synthesis, extraction from botanical material, fermentation, and algae route.

Increasing demand for lutein in the food and beverage industry as a natural colorant is driving the need for lutein market. Furthermore, growth in pork, poultry, and aquaculture industries is also projected to influence the lutein market significantly in the upcoming period. Moreover, rising demand for eye healthcare supplements across the globe is expected to have a robust impact in the lutein market. Raising awareness about the medicinal applications of lutein is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

