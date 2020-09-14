Lysine Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Lysine Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lysine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Lysine:

Lysine is an Î±-amino acid with the chemical formula HO2CCH(NH2)(CH2)4NH2. It is an essential amino acid for humans. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13860621 Lysine Market Manufactures:

CJ(KR)

Ajinomoto(JP)

ADM(US)

Evonik(DE)

GLOBAL Bio-Chem(CN)

Meihua(CN)

COFCO(CN)

East Hope(CN)

Juneng Golden Corn(CN)

Chengfu Group(CN) Lysine Market Types:

Type 98

Type 70

Other (Type 65 etc.) Lysine Market Applications:

Animal Feed

Food Industry

Healthcare Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13860621 Scope of this Report:

The Lysine industry concentration is high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Korea, China, USA and Germany. Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to raw material and aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either. China is the No.1 play in this industry and takes a market share of 62% in 2016, followed by North America.

The price is affected by the raw material and supply, in these years, lysine suffer a huge price fluctuation, mostly due to the overcapacity. So, reducing capacity has been the industry characteristics in recent years

The worldwide market for Lysine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 3660 million USD in 2024, from 3070 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.