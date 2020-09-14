Bulletin Line

Lysine Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Lysine

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lysine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Lysine:

  • Lysine is an Î±-amino acid with the chemical formula HO2CCH(NH2)(CH2)4NH2. It is an essential amino acid for humans.

    Lysine Market Manufactures:

  • CJ(KR)
  • Ajinomoto(JP)
  • ADM(US)
  • Evonik(DE)
  • GLOBAL Bio-Chem(CN)
  • Meihua(CN)
  • COFCO(CN)
  • East Hope(CN)
  • Juneng Golden Corn(CN)
  • Chengfu Group(CN)

    Lysine Market Types:

  • Type 98
  • Type 70
  • Other (Type 65 etc.)

    Lysine Market Applications:

  • Animal Feed
  • Food Industry
  • Healthcare

    Scope of this Report:

  • The Lysine industry concentration is high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Korea, China, USA and Germany. Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to raw material and aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either. China is the No.1 play in this industry and takes a market share of 62% in 2016, followed by North America.
  • The price is affected by the raw material and supply, in these years, lysine suffer a huge price fluctuation, mostly due to the overcapacity. So, reducing capacity has been the industry characteristics in recent years
  • The worldwide market for Lysine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 3660 million USD in 2024, from 3070 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Lysine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Lysine Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Lysine market?
    • How will the global Lysine market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Lysine market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Lysine market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Lysine market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Lysine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lysine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lysine in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Lysine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Lysine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

