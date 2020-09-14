Managed Mobility Services Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Managed Mobility Services Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Managed Mobility Services market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Managed Mobility Services Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Managed Mobility Services Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption Of BYOD Across Multiple Industries

– The companies are focusing on business strategies and core competencies, fueling the utilization and adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD). The utilization of BYOD enhances work flexibility and encourages employees, resulting in higher productivity.

– Furthermore, the growing mobile subscriber base in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil is propelling the adoption of BYOD at work, to enhance work efficiency and flexible timings. Due to this, there is an increase in the requirement of streamlined mobility services, which will likely boost market growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for managed mobility services, mainly due to a strong existing consumer base that will drive demand for managed mobility services.

– There is a huge scope of managed mobility services, in the electronics manufacturing sector due to the increasing integration of AI and cloud technologies.

– The retail, healthcare and life sciences industries are also expected to feature growth during the forecast period. The retail industry is expected to grow due to increasing purchase-power parity of the population.

– Moreover, the growth of MMS solutions in China is expected to be driven by the growth of the industries and the factors, like government initiatives to improve technology implementation in the industries and the increasing R&D investment. This growth of MMS solutions in the above-stated industries is expected to be driven by the increasing usage of mobile solutions in the office spaces and the high adoption of BYOD policies.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Managed Mobility Services market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Managed Mobility Services Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverable of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodology

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Adoption Of BYOD Among Multiple Industries

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Lack of Control Over Operations and Cost Visibility

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Function

6.1.1 Mobile Device Management

6.1.2 Mobile Application Management

6.1.3 Mobile Security

6.1.4 Other Functions

6.2 By End-user Industry

6.2.1 BFSI

6.2.2 Retail

6.2.3 Manufacturing

6.2.4 Power & Energy

6.2.5 IT & Telecom

6.2.6 Education

6.2.7 Healthcare

6.2.8 Other End-user Industries

6.3 By Deployment

6.3.1 Cloud

6.3.2 On-premise

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 AT&T, Inc.

7.1.2 Fujitsu Ltd.

7.1.3 IBM Corporation

7.1.4 Wipro Ltd.

7.1.5 Orange S.A.

7.1.6 Telefnica S.A.

7.1.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

7.1.8 Hewlett-Packard

7.1.9 Vodafone Group PLC

7.1.10 Accenture PLC

7.1.11 Tech Mahindra Limited

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

