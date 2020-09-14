Mattress Market by Key Findings, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2027

The demand within the global mattress market is rising on account of advancements in the residential sector. The need for mattresses in households and hotel is indispensable, and this creates a plethora of opportunities for market growth. Furthermore, use of mattresses is not only related to enhancing the comfort levels of people, but also have an aesthetic dimension to it. As custom-designed beds make their way into the residential sector, the demand within the mattress market is bound to rise. The use of small mattresses for cushioning of sofas, couches, and other furniture is also a key consideration from the perspective of market growth.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) holds that global mattress market would grow at a sturdy CAGR of 7% over the period between 2019 and 2027. The total value of the global mattress market stood at US$ 37 Bn in 2019, and this figure is expected to reach US$68 by 2027. The demand for mattresses in the residential sector has grown at a robust pace.

Comfort comes Prior for Consumers

The level of comfort offered by a mattress depends on the type of stuffing used to plump it. The manufacturers are using the best suited materials such as cotton and fur to offer high-quality, comfortable, and durable mattresses. The cumulative demand within the global mattress market is projected to reach new heights in the years to follow. Foam and latex mattresses have especially witnessed a surge in demand in recent times. Moreover, the quest of the market players to offer the most fitting products to the consumers has aided market growth.

The demand within the global mattress market is expected to grow with advancements in several industries including interior planning, designing, and hotel management. The quest of worldwide hospitality chains to offer the highest level of comfort to guests is a key dynamic of market growth. Furthermore, the growing use of social media to write review about stays and experiences at hotels has also put hospitality vendors on their toes.

IKEA Causes Disruption in Global Market

IKEA is a renowned name in the global mattress market, and the company is known for manufacturing comfortable mattresses. The company offers a wide range of king and queen-size mattresses that are designed to ‘serve customer needs.

The HYLLESTAD spring mattress by IKEA has become a favourite amongst consumers because of the high level of comfort offered by this mattress type. The resilient and comfortable foam of the mattress binds along the contours of the body to offer premium comfort and rest. The growth of IKEA into a mammoth-sized market vendor has aided market growth. Sleepwell has also emerged as a renowned player in the global mattress market, and is rapidly growing into a preferred brand for consumers.