Meat Testing Market Emerging Growth Rate by Global Size, Industry Share & Forecast 2020 | ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc

Meat testing is a process of executing with the intent of finding defects in various meats. It helps to analyze and identify the meat content of the products, including horse, beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and dog. Meat testing helps to minimize the risk of food fraud and ensure that product labeling is correct and compliant. It tests meat to verify that it is safe and authentic. Meat testing aids in improving the quality of the product because of consumer consciousness about health.

Some of the leading players in the Meat Testing market are ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, LGC Ltd, Merieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Romer Labs Inc., SGS S.A., TUV SUD South Asia Pvt. Ltd among others.

The global meat testing market is segmented on the basis of target tested, sample type, technology and form. Based on target tested, the market is segmented into pathogens, species, gmos, allergens, mycotoxins, heavy metals, veterinary drug residues and others. On the basis of the sample type the market is segmented into meat, and seafood. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into traditional testing, and rapid testing. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into raw meat and processed meat.

Increasing cases of meat adulteration across the globe are driving the demand for meat testing market. Furthermore, the rise in the number of outbreaks due to contaminated meat worldwide is also projected to influence the meat testing market significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for processed meat is also expected to have a robust impact on the meat testing market. Increasing consumer awareness about the safety of food products is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

