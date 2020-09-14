Medical Marijuana Market Size 2020 Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Status, Investment Opportunities, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Global Medical Marijuana Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Medical Marijuana Market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by Medical Marijuana Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Medical Marijuana Market over a longer period of time.

Medical Marijuana Market Industry research report is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2018-2025. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2018-2025.

Medical Marijuana market size is valued at 6338.1 Mn USD and will increase to 26920.4 Mn USD in 2026, with a CAGR of 20.4 % during forecast period 2019 to 2026.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS :

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria Inc.

CannTrust Holdings

GW Pharmaceuticals

MedReleaf Corp

ABcann Medicinals, Inc.

Emerald Health Therapeutics

Green Relief Inc.

The Cronos Group

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Others

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Medical Marijuana market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Medical Marijuana market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of the regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Medical Marijuana market. This is done with the aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attain their business goals.

Medical Marijuana Breakdown Data by Type

Flowers

Concentrates

Edibles

Others

By Distribution Channel

Dispensaries

Online channel

Others Medical Marijuana Breakdown Data by Application Pain Disorders

Cancer