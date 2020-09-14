Medical Marijuana Market Size 2020 Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Status, Investment Opportunities, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Global Medical Marijuana Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Medical Marijuana Market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by Medical Marijuana Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Medical Marijuana Market over a longer period of time.
Medical Marijuana Market Industry research report is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2018-2025. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2018-2025.
Medical Marijuana market size is valued at 6338.1 Mn USD and will increase to 26920.4 Mn USD in 2026, with a CAGR of 20.4 % during forecast period 2019 to 2026.
List of TOP KEY PLAYERS :
- Canopy Growth Corporation
- Aurora Cannabis
- Aphria Inc.
- CannTrust Holdings
- GW Pharmaceuticals
- MedReleaf Corp
- ABcann Medicinals, Inc.
- Emerald Health Therapeutics
- Green Relief Inc.
- The Cronos Group
- Medical Marijuana, Inc.
- Others
The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Medical Marijuana market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Medical Marijuana market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of the regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Medical Marijuana market. This is done with the aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attain their business goals.
Medical Marijuana Breakdown Data by Type
Flowers
Medical Marijuana Breakdown Data by Application
Pain Disorders
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Marijuana are as follows:
Base Year: 2017
Forecast Year: 2026
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
- What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the market?
- What are the key companies operating in the market?
- Which company accounted for the highest market growth?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1. Introduction
1. Research Scope
2. Market Segmentation
3. Research Methodology
4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
1. Market Drivers
2. Market Restraints
3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
1. Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions
2. Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries
3. Data on State Wise Marijuana Spending (U.S.)
4. New Product Launch
5. Key Industry Trends
5. Global Medical Marijuana Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
1. Pain Disorders
2. Cancer
3. Others
3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
1. Flowers
2. Concentrates
3. Edibles
4. Others
4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
1. Dispensaries
2. Online Channel
3. Others
5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Latin America
4. The Rest of the World (Row)
6. North America Medical Marijuana Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
1. Pain Disorders
2. Cancer
3. Others
3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
1. Flowers
2. Concentrates
3. Edibles
4. Others
4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
1. Dispensaries
2. Online Channel
3. Others
5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
1. U.S.
2. Canada
7. Europe Medical Marijuana Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
1. Pain Disorders
2. Cancer
3. Others
3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
1. Flowers
2. Concentrates
3. Edibles
4. Others
4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
1. Dispensaries
2. Online Channel
3. Others
5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub region
1. Germany
2. Belgium
3. France
4. Italy
5. Rest of Europe
8. Latin America Medical Marijuana Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
1. Pain Disorders
2. Cancer
3. Others
3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
1. Flowers
2. Concentrates
3. Edibles
4. Others
4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
1. Dispensaries
2. Online Channel
3. Others
5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub region
1. Mexico
2. Argentina
3. Brazil
4. Rest of Latin America
9. The Rest of the World (Row) Medical Marijuana Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
1. Pain Disorders
2. Cancer
3. Others
3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
1. Flowers
2. Concentrates
3. Edibles
4. Others
4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
1. Dispensaries
2. Online Channel
3. Others
10. Competitive Analysis
1. Key Industry Developments
2. Global Market Share Analysis (2018)
3. Competition Dashboard
4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players
5. Company Profiles
1. Canopy Growth Corporation
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
2. Aurora Cannabis
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
3. Aphria Inc.
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
4. CannTrust Holdings
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
5. GW Pharmaceuticals
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
6. MedReleaf Corp
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
7. ABcann Medicinals, Inc.
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
8. Emerald Health Therapeutics
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
9. Green Relief Inc.
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
10. The Cronos Group
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
11. Medical Marijuana, Inc.
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
11. Strategic Recommendations
