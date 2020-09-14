Metal Cans Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Metal Cans Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Metal Cans market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Metal Cans Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Expected Growth of Canned Food Will Enhance the Market Growth

– The growing trend in the canned food market is innovations in packaging. With increase in demand for chemical-free canned foods, manufacturers are focusing on innovations in packaging. Many brands of canned food products have started offering food in BPA-free containers.

– The demand for sealed and tamper-proof steel container food is high, as they protect food from harmful bacteria. Also, due to hectic and busy lifestyles of consumers, canned food is expected to gain more importance.

– Canada has created a huge variety of products ranging from ready-mixed frozen vegetables to concentrated fruit juices to frozen french fries. The demand for Canada’s pre-packaged, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables has soared in recent years. Current trends are driving the development of new products with longer shelf life and excellent sensory and processing qualities and the Canadian industry are in continuous improvements in its manufacturing processes to provide customers with the safest, premium quality products.

– Due to innovations in packaging, less preparation time and free from harmful bacteria, canned food product is a good source of nutrients and will enhance the growth of metal can market in future.

North America to Hold a Significant Share in the Market

– Due to rising demand of various healthy beverages, carbonated soft drinks, health drinks and sucralose juices, North America is projected to positively impact metal cans market demand over the forecast period. Also the industry growth is influenced by widespread promotional activities and research developments by various key players.

– In the United States, food and retail industry is the key source driving the demand of the product. The number of superstores and grocery stores in the country are increasing and the increasing number of smaller households is the key factor for the growth in food and retail sector of the country. Thus, it is directing the demand for the smaller packaging units.

– The demand for metal cans has grown because of the lifestyle of people in United States. People are busy with their hectic schedules, which gives them less time for cooking preparations and they prefer nutritious food that is ready-to-eat and can be prepared easily. Canned food serves this purpose by providing convenient packaging and ready-to-use food items. The growth of metal cans market will increase in future because of their ability to preserve the freshness and quality of food for a long time.

Detailed TOC of Metal Cans Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 High Recyclability of the Packaging Due to Less Usage of Energy

4.3.2 Convenience and Lower Price Offered by Canned Food

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Presence of Alternate Packaging Solutions as Polyethylene Terephthalate

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Aluminium

5.1.2 Steel

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc.

6.1.2 Silgan Containers LLC

6.1.3 Ball Corporation

6.1.4 Crown Holdings, Inc.

6.1.5 Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

6.1.6 Middle East Metal Can LLC

6.1.7 The Cary Company

6.1.8 Can-Pack S.A.

6.1.9 Ardagh Group S.A.

6.1.10 Al Watania For Containers Mfg. (CMC)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

