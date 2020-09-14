Metal Forming for Automotive Market In-depth Analysis & 2020 Updated | Benteler, Tower International, Magna International, Toyota Boshoku

The ‘ Metal Forming for Automotive market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Metal Forming for Automotive derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Metal Forming for Automotive market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market is valued approximately USD 178.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.22 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Metal forming is manufacturing processes in which the material is deformed by using different methods such as rolling, forging, extrusion, wire or rod drawing, and bending.

The global Metal Forming for Automotive is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as various organizations are temporary shutdown, which resulted lowered demand and supply chain bottlenecks. The rising global vehicle production and growing commercial vehicle demand and stringent emission and fuel economy regulations for lightweight materials are the factors responsible for the growth of market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 08th Mmay 2018, Magna established a new aluminum casting facility in Telford, England, is approximately 225,000 square feet and is expected to employ 300 people. The new facility will supply structural castings to Jaguar Land Rover, UK based vehicle manufacturing company and also serves Magna’s customer. However, increasing usage of composites in automotive applications is the major factor restraining the growth of global Metal Forming for Automotive market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Metal Forming for Automotive Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising significant customer base from different industries such as automotive and agriculture.

Major market player included in this report are:

Benteler

Tower International

Magna International

Toyota Boshoku

Aisin Seiki

Kirchhoff

CIE Automotive

Mills Products

VNT Automotive

Superform Aluminium

Hirotec

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technique Type:

Roll Forming

Stretch Forming

Stamping

Deep Drawing

Hydroforming

Others

Application Type:

BIW

Chassis

Closures

Others

By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type:

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

ICE Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

Truck

Bus

Forming Type:

Cold Forming

Hot Forming

Warm Forming

By Material Type:

Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Key Points Covered in Metal Forming for Automotive Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Metal Forming for Automotive Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Metal Forming for Automotive Market, by Technique Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Metal Forming for Automotive Market, by Application Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Metal Forming for Automotive Market, by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Metal Forming for Automotive Market, by ICE Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Metal Forming for Automotive Market, by Forming Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.7. Metal Forming for Automotive Market, by Material Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market Dynamics

3.1. Metal Forming for Automotive Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market, by Technique Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market by Technique Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technique Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Metal Forming for Automotive Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Roll Forming

5.4.2. Stretch Forming

5.4.3. Stamping

5.4.4. Deep Drawing

5.4.5. Hydroforming

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market, by Application Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market by Application Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Metal Forming for Automotive Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. BIW

6.4.2. Chassis

6.4.3. Closures

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market, by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market Estimates & Forecasts by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Metal Forming for Automotive Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

7.4.2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

7.4.3. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Chapter 8. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market, by ICE Vehicle Type

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market by ICE Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market Estimates & Forecasts by ICE Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Metal Forming for Automotive Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Passenger Car

8.4.2. LCV

8.4.3. Truck

8.4.4. Bus

Chapter 9. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market, by Forming Type

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market by Forming Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market Estimates & Forecasts by Forming Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4. Metal Forming for Automotive Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Cold Forming

9.4.2. Hot Forming

9.4.3. Warm Forming

Chapter 10. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market, by Material Type

10.1. Market Snapshot

10.2. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market by Material Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

10.3. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

10.3.1. Steel

10.3.2. Aluminum

10.3.3. Magnesium

10.3.4. Others

Chapter 11. Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market, Regional Analysis

11.1. Metal Forming for Automotive Market, Regional Market Snapshot

11.2. North America Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.2.1. U.S. Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.2.1.1. Technique Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

11.2.1.2. Application Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

11.2.1.3. Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

11.2.1.4. ICE Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

11.2.1.5. Forming Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

11.2.1.6. Material Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

11.2.2. Canada Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.3. Europe Metal Forming for Automotive Market Snapshot

11.3.1. U.K. Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.3.2. Germany Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.3.3. France Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.3.4. Spain Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.3.5. Italy Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.3.6. Rest of Europe Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.4. Asia-Pacific Metal Forming for Automotive Market Snapshot

11.4.1. China Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.4.2. India Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.4.3. Japan Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.4.4. Australia Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.4.5. South Korea Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.5. Latin America Metal Forming for Automotive Market Snapshot

11.5.1. Brazil Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.5.2. Mexico Metal Forming for Automotive Market

11.6. Rest of The World Metal Forming for Automotive Market

Chapter 12. Competitive Intelligence

12.1. Top Market Strategies

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Benteler

12.2.1.1. Key Information

12.2.1.2. Overview

12.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

12.2.1.4. Product Summary

12.2.1.5. Recent Developments

12.2.2. Tower International

12.2.3. Magna International

12.2.4. Toyota Boshoku

12.2.5. Aisin Seiki

12.2.6. Kirchhoff

12.2.7. CIE Automotive

12.2.8. Mills Products

12.2.9. VNT Automotive

12.2.10. Superform Aluminium

12.2.11. Hirotec

Chapter 13. Research Process

13.1. Research Process

13.1.1. Data Mining

13.1.2. Analysis

13.1.3. Market Estimation

13.1.4. Validation

13.1.5. Publishing

13.2. Research Attributes

13.3. Research Assumption

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

