Metal Recycling Market In-depth Analysis & 2020 Updated | ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation,Commercial Metals Company, SIMS Metal Management Limited

The ‘ Metal Recycling market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Metal Recycling derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Metal Recycling market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Metal Recycling Market is valued approximately USD 52.10 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.14% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Metal recycling is a system to recycle the used metals. It has a wide range of application in solving energy crises globally but also have varied number of applications in different end-use industries. Recycled metallic is also used in the manufacturing of green energy. The application of recycled metallic in exceptional sectors of enterprise have not directly affected the worldwide marketplace in a high-quality way. Whereas, the global pandemic of COVID-19 inversely affected the growth of market due to the announcement of lockdown in various economies which leads to the shut-down manufacturing units and factories coupled with attendance of employees in workplace to follow social distancing. The market is majorly anticipated to grow in forthcoming period due to the global rise in demand and production of green energy. For instance: as per Statista, Energy & Environmental services, the global renewable energy market was USD 927 billion in 2017 which is expected to grow with USD 1512.3 billion till 2025. In addition, stringent norms regarding recycle of metal by government across the globe is propelling the market growth. However, unorganized metal waste collection in developing economies is the factor hampering the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Metal Recycling Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing awareness programs for sustainable waste management practices. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such presence of stringent government norms regarding green energy

would create lucrative growth prospects for the Metal Recycling Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ArcelorMittal

Nucor Corporation

Commercial Metals Company

SIMS Metal Management Limited

Aurubis AG

European Metal Recycling Limited

Tata Steel

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

OmniSource Corporation

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Metal Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Metal Type:

Ferrous Metal

Non-ferrous Metal

By End-User Industries:

Building & Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Electronics & Electrical Equipment

Shipbuilding

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Metal Recycling Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key Points Covered in Metal Recycling Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Metal Recycling Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Metal Recycling Market, by Metal Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Metal Recycling Market, by End-user Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Metal Recycling Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Metal Recycling Market Dynamics

3.1. Metal Recycling Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Metal Recycling Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Metal Recycling Market, by Metal Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Metal Recycling Market by Metal Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Metal Recycling Market Estimates & Forecasts by Metal Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Metal Recycling Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Ferrous Metal

5.4.2. Non-ferrous Metal

Chapter 6. Global Metal Recycling Market, by End use Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Metal Recycling Market by End use Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Metal Recycling Market Estimates & Forecasts by End use Industry 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Metal Recycling Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Building & Construction

6.4.2. Packaging

6.4.3. Automotive

6.4.4. Industrial Machinery

6.4.5. Electronics & Electrical Equipment

6.4.6. Shipbuilding

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Metal Recycling Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Metal Recycling Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Metal Recycling Market

7.2.1. U.S. Metal Recycling Market

7.2.1.1. Metal Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. End use Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Metal Recycling Market

7.3. Europe Metal Recycling Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Metal Recycling Market

7.3.2. Germany Metal Recycling Market

7.3.3. France Metal Recycling Market

7.3.4. Spain Metal Recycling Market

7.3.5. Italy Metal Recycling Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Metal Recycling Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Metal Recycling Market

7.4.2. India Metal Recycling Market

7.4.3. Japan Metal Recycling Market

7.4.4. Australia Metal Recycling Market

7.4.5. South Korea Metal Recycling Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Metal Recycling Market

7.5. Latin America Metal Recycling Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Metal Recycling Market

7.5.2. Mexico Metal Recycling Market

7.6. Rest of The World Metal Recycling Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. ArcelorMittal

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Metal Type Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Nucor Corporation

8.2.3. Commercial Metals Company

8.2.4. SIMS Metal Management Limited

8.2.5. Aurubis AG

8.2.6. European Metal Recycling Limited

8.2.7. Tata Steel

8.2.8. Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

8.2.9. OmniSource Corporation

8.2.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

