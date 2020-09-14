Metrology Software Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Metrology Software Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Metrology Software market is provided detail in this report.

Key Market Trends:

Electronic Manufacturing Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– The major factors driving the demand for metrology software market are the emerging solutions in electronic manufacturing aided with the continuous development of advanced nanotechnology, smart materials, flexible electronics, and green manufacturing.

– Metrology software solutions are expected to grow into an indispensable part of electronic manufacturing and quality inspection activities. In the rapidly-growing electronic manufacturing industry, end users are aiming to design and manufacture new product designs and development.

– The electronic industry is growing year on year owing to the technological advancements and product innovation which is driving the metrology software market as the manufacturing processes are becoming more and more complex.

Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share

– The Asia-Pacific region constitutes the largest market in the world. This is because of the presence of renowned automotive giants and aerospace establishments in the region and their increasing interest in high accuracy metrology solutions across the region.

– Moreover, Singapore, Malaysia, and India have also experienced significant growth over the past few years, both in terms of adding new aerospace manufacturing facilities and attracting global participants to set up shops across the region.

– China is a global manufacturing hub and as the precision and complexity in manufacturing processes increases the metrology software market will see a boost in this area as China currently has many manufacturing facilities of national as well as international giants.

Detailed TOC of Metrology Software Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Drive Towards Automation of Processes in Manufacturing Industry

4.3.2 Demand for High Quality Products from Consumers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness to Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Vertical

5.1.1 Automotive

5.1.2 Aerospace

5.1.3 Electronic Manufacturing

5.1.4 Other End-user Verticals

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Nikon Metrology NV

6.1.2 3D Systems, Inc.

6.1.3 Ametek Creaform Inc.

6.1.4 Faro Technologies

6.1.5 ZEISS International

6.1.6 Hexagon AB

6.1.7 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd.

6.1.8 Mitutoyo Corporation

6.1.9 Renishaw plc.

6.1.10 Perceptron, Inc.

6.1.11 Innovmetric, Inc.

6.1.12 Fluke Corporation

6.1.13 Metrologic Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

