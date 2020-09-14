The ‘ Microcontroller market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Microcontroller derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Microcontroller market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Microcontroller Market is valued at approximately USD 16.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A microcontroller is a compact integrated circuit intended to manage a certain operation in an embedded system. Microprocessors consist of memory, processor, and input/output peripheral. They are usually fitted in mechanically controlled products and several electronic devices, such as home appliances, office machinery, remote controls, toys, power tools, and other embedded systems. The technology used in the microcontroller certifies an efficient management of electronic devices and precludes error incident activities. As a result, a microcontroller is likely to gain immense popularity among several industry verticals, including communication, automotive, retail, and many more. Moreover, the increasing adoption of IoT devices in developed & developing countries, along with the rise in usage of microcontrollers in the automotive and retail industry are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Safe At Last Inc., a non-profit organization, it is estimated that the total installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is projected to grow to around 75 billion worldwide by 2025, a fivefold increase since 2015 (15.41 billion). This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Microcontroller around the world. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has adversely affected the electronics industry as the manufacturing operations are temporarily suspended due to the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent novel coronavirus, which has led to the unavailability of adequate raw material and causes a slowdown in the production. This is likely to lead to a shortage in demand for microcontrollers, and thus, inhibiting the market growth at least in the recent year. However, the high manufacturing cost and unfavorable macroeconomic conditions are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Microcontroller market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rapidly growing demand for medical devices, along with the rise in penetration of IoT devices in automotive would create lucrative growth prospects for the Microcontroller market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

NXP Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Zilog, Inc.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

By Product Type:

8-Bit Microcontroller

16-Bit Microcontroller

32-Bit Microcontroller

By Application:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical Devices

Military & Defense

Others

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

