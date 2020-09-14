“Micronutrient Fertilizers Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Micronutrient Fertilizers market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Micronutrient Fertilizers Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Food Demand and Shrinking Farm Land

Agricultural production across the world will need to be doubled over the next 36 years to meet the demand from 9 billion people. Certainly, technology will continue to play a major role in this progress. Increase in urbanization and lower availability of arable land are motivating farmers to adopt efficient techniques. There are broader acceptance and recognition of the collective benefits of micronutrient fertilizers. The amount of arable land per-person is declining and the population is expanding. Hence, crop-yields must increase to meet food production needs. As a result, the world is witnessing the most dramatic demand increase for micronutrient fertilizers and for agricultural production.

Increasing Micronutrient Fertilizers Consumption in the Asia – Pacific Region

The Asia – Pacific micronutrient fertilizers market is the most developed and widespread in the global market. The distribution network of micronutrient fertilizers is well-established in major Asia – Pacific countries. This is further helping deepen the market of various micronutrients fertilizer products in the region. The increasing demand for food grains, coupled with decreasing nutrients in the soil, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region. Government policies and subsidies in most Asia – Pacific countries support their expansion. It is estimated that micronutrient content in soil is very less in most Asia – Pacific countries, far less than the same in developed nations. In Asia – Pacific, 10% of the Indian soil has phosphorus content and the average potassium content in soil is low by international standards. Japan has a highly active research base in micronutrient fertilizers.

Detailed TOC of Micronutrient Fertilizers Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Zinc

5.1.2 Manganese

5.1.3 Copper

5.1.4 Boron

5.1.5 Molybdenum

5.1.6 Iron

5.1.7 Other Types

5.2 By Form

5.2.1 Chelated

5.2.2 Non – chelated

5.3 By Crop Type

5.3.1 Grains and Cereals

5.3.2 Oilseeds and Pulses

5.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.4 Other Crop Types

5.4 By Function

5.4.1 Soil

5.4.2 Foliar

5.4.3 Fertigation

5.4.4 Other Functions

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Spain

5.5.2.5 Italy

5.5.2.6 Russia

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia – Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Africa

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 The Mosaic Company

6.3.2 FMC Corporation

6.3.3 Akzonobel NV

6.3.4 Yara International ASA

6.3.5 BASF SE

6.3.6 Agrium Inc.

6.3.7 Haifa Group

6.3.8 Valagro Spa

6.3.9 Coromandel International Limited

6.3.10 Wolf Trax

6.3.11 Sapec Group

6.3.12 Auriga Group

6.3.13 ATP Nutrition Ltd

6.3.14 Wilbur-Ellis Company (US)

6.3.15 The Andersons Plant Nutrition (Nulex Inc)

6.3.16 Stoller Enterprises Inc.

6.3.17 Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd

6.3.18 BMS Micro-Nutrients Nv

6.3.19 Baicor L.C.

6.3.20 Arysta Lifescience Corporation

6.3.21 Aries Agro Ltd

6.3.22 Drexel Chemical

6.3.23 Old Bridge Chemicals Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

