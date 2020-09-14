Microturbine Market Growth Analysis by Top Key Players 2020 Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value, Trends Analysis, and Company Profiles till 2026

Global Microturbine Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Microturbine Market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by Microturbine Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Microturbine Market over a longer period of time.
Microturbine Market Industry research report is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2018-2025. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2018-2025.
Microturbine market size is valued at 180 Mn USD and will increase to 360 Mn USD in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.23 % during forecast period 2019 to 2026.
List of TOP KEY PLAYERS :
- Capstone Turbine Corporation
- Bladon Micro Turbine
- UAV Turbine
- Ansaldo Energia
- Aurelia Turbine
- MTT Microturbine
- FlexEnergy Inc.
- ICR Turbine Engine Corporation
- Dresser-Rand
- Turbo Tech Precision Engineering Pvt., Ltd.
- Brayton Energy, LLC.
- Other Prominent Players
The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Microturbine market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Microturbine market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of the regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Microturbine market. This is done with the aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attain their business goals.
Microturbine Breakdown Data by Type
By Power Rating
Microturbine Breakdown Data by Application
CHP
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Microturbine are as follows:
Base Year: 2017
Forecast Year: 2026
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
- What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the market?
- What are the key companies operating in the market?
- Which company accounted for the highest market growth?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1. Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
4.2. Latest Technological Advancement
4.3. Regulatory Landscape
4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5. Global Microturbine Market Analysis (USD Mn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating
5.2.1. Up to 50kW
5.2.2. 50-250kW
5.2.3. Above 250kW
5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
5.3.1. CHP
5.3.2. Standby Power
5.4. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End User
5.4.1. Residential
5.4.2. Commercial
5.4.3. Industrial
5.5. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region
5.5.1. North America
5.5.2. Latin America
5.5.3. Europe
5.5.4. Asia Pacific
5.5.5. Middle East & Africa
6. North America Microturbine Market Analysis (USD Mn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating
6.2.1. Up to 50kW
6.2.2. 50-250kW
6.2.3. Above 250kW
6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
6.3.1. CHP
6.3.2. Standby Power
6.4. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End User
6.4.1. Residential
6.4.2. Commercial
6.4.3. Industrial
6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
6.5.1. U.S.
6.5.2. Canada
7. Latin America Microturbine Market Analysis (USD Mn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating
7.2.1. Up to 50kW
7.2.2. 50-250kW
7.2.3. Above 250kW
7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
7.3.1. CHP
7.3.2. Standby Power
7.4. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End User
7.4.1. Residential
7.4.2. Commercial
7.4.3. Industrial
7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
7.5.1. Brazil
7.5.2. Mexico
7.5.3. Rest of Latin America
8. Europe Microturbine Market Analysis (USD Mn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating
8.2.1. Up to 50kW
8.2.2. 50-250kW
8.2.3. Above 250kW
8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
8.3.1. CHP
8.3.2. Standby Power
8.4. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End User
8.4.1. Residential
8.4.2. Commercial
8.4.3. Industrial
8.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
8.5.1. U.K.
8.5.2. Germany
8.5.3. France
8.5.4. Italy
8.5.5. Spain
8.5.6. Rest of Europe
9. Asia Pacific Microturbine Market Analysis (USD Mn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating
9.2.1. Up to 50kW
9.2.2. 50-250kW
9.2.3. Above 250kW
9.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
9.3.1. CHP
9.3.2. Standby Power
9.4. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End User
9.4.1. Residential
9.4.2. Commercial
9.4.3. Industrial
9.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
9.5.1. China
9.5.2. India
9.5.3. Australia
9.5.4. Southeast Asia
9.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
10. Middle East & Africa Microturbine Market Analysis (USD Mn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating
10.2.1. Up to 50kW
10.2.2. 50-250kW
10.2.3. Above 250kW
10.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
10.3.1. CHP
10.3.2. Standby Power
10.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
10.4.1. Residential
10.4.2. Commercial
10.4.3. Industrial
10.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
10.5.1. GCC
10.5.2. South Africa
10.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018
11.2. Key Industry Developments
11.3. Company Profile (Business Overview, Products & Service Offering, Overall Revenue, Recent developments)
11.3.1. Capstone Turbine Corporation
11.3.2. Bladon Micro Turbine
11.3.3. UAV Turbine
11.3.4. Ansaldo Energia
11.3.5. Aurelia Turbine
11.3.6. MTT Microturbine
11.3.7. FlexEnergy Inc.
11.3.8. ICR Turbine Engine Corporation
11.3.9. Dresser-Rand
11.3.10. Turbo Tech Precision Engineering Pvt., Ltd.
11.3.11. Brayton Energy, LLC.
12. Strategic Recommendations
