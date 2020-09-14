Military Aviation MRO Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “Military Aviation MRO Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Military Aviation MRO market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Military Aviation MRO Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Military Aviation MRO Market

Key Market Trends:

Engine MRO Segment to Dominate the Market in the Years to Come.

Engine MRO is an extremely important part of MRO and also the most expensive one. The increasing complexity of the engine parts and the increased number of military aircraft crashes due to engine failures have made the militaries to focus on frequent engine maintenance and periodic checks. Also, the engine is one of the components of the aircraft which has to be maintained regularly irrespective of whether it is flying or on the ground. All these factors are expected to increase the revenues for the engine segment in the years to come, making this segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

North America will Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Currently, North America has the highest military aircraft fleet in the world, with the US having more than 13,000 military aircraft alone. The aging aircraft fleet of the country, coupled with various initiatives taken by the government to upgrade their military aircraft, will be the key growth drivers for the North America region’s market growth. The high military spending of the US will help the market in this regard. The US is planning to achieve 80% readiness rate for all military aircraft in the near future. Such initiatives are expected to propel the growth of MRO activities in the near future. Thus, the region is expected to show growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Military Aviation MRO Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 MRO Type

5.1.1 Engine MRO

5.1.2 Components MRO

5.1.3 Interior MRO

5.1.4 Airframe MRO

5.1.5 Modifications MRO

5.1.6 Field Maintenance

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.2.2 Rotorcraft

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Mexico

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Qatar

5.3.5.4 Egypt

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The Boeing Company

6.4.2 BAE Systems plc

6.4.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.4.4 Saab AB

6.4.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.6 General Atomics

6.4.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.8 DynCorp International

6.4.9 Pratt & Whitney

6.4.10 Rolls Royce plc

6.4.11 AAR Corporation

6.4.12 StandardAero

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

