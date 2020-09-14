Mobile Substation Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 – 2028

Mobile substation Market: Introduction

Besides a constant power supply, the demand for a supplementary power supply is also being witnessed across various verticals, especially across various industries. The demand for these supplementary power supplies has witnessed a boom due to growing awareness about the adoption of renewable energy supplies. Thus, increasing adoption of mobile substations has been observed in the energy and power market.

In addition to acting as back-up power units in various industries, mobile stations have been found effective in various situations, such as disaster response, rapid expansion of transmission capacity, etc. In addition to this, the adoption of mobile substations has resulted in reduced need for extended electricity outages. Owing to the structural design of mobile substations, mobile substations are easy to install.

Mobile substations have witnessed considerable traction in the past four years and are expected to exhibit a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Mobile Substation Market: Market Dynamics

Mobile Substations are used in various industries. Thus, the growing industrialization being witnessed across the globe, especially in developing countries, such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, etc. is expected to drive the growth of the global mobile substation market in terms of value. Features, such as ease of operation, transportation, installation, etc., are some of the factors impelling the growth of mobile substation market, in terms of revenue. Mobile substations, owing to their compact size, eliminate the requirement of complex civil work and construction. Thus, the cost effectiveness associated with mobile substations is another factor due to which higher preference for the installation of the same is now being witnessed across the energy and power market.

One of the recent trends witnessed in the mobile substation market is the integration of mobile substations with renewable power sources.

However, the lack of awareness about mobile substations is considered to be a major factor challenging the growth of the same across some countries. This, as a result, is expected to be the primary restraining factor for the global mobile substation market.

Mobile Substation Market: Segmentation

The global mobile substation market can be segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical and region.

Segmentation for mobile substation market by type:

On the basis of type, the mobile substation market can be segmented into:

Trailer mounted mobile substation

Skid mounted mobile substation

Containerized

Others

Segmentation for Mobile Substation Market by industry vertical:

On the basis of industry vertical, the mobile substation market can be segmented into:

Industrial

Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Transportation and Logistics

Aerospace and Marine

IT and Telecommunication

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemical

Others

Mobile Substation Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the mobile substation market are ABB, Siemens AG, General Electric, Elgin Power Solutions, Atlas Electric, Inc., Aktif Group of Companies, MEIDENSHA CORPORATION, MATELEC Group, JACOBSEN ELEKTRO AS, Efacec, AZZ, Inc., Delta Star Inc. and various others.

Mobile Substation Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the mobile substation market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America is expected to dominate the global mobile substation market during the forecast period owing to the high presence of various mobile substation vendors, high industrialization and strong energy and power market in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global mobile substation market. MEA is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing industrialization, increasing electrification and growth associated with the mining industry in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific and Latin America are also expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, in the global mobile substation market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global market segments

Global market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2013-2017

Global market size & forecast 2018-2028

Supply & demand value chain for market

Global market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in market

Technology

Value Chain

Global market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Global mobile substation market includes

North America market U.S. Canada

Latin America market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan market

China market

Middle East and Africa market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

