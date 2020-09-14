Modular Laboratory Automation Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Modular Laboratory Automation Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Modular Laboratory Automation market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Modular Laboratory Automation Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Modular Laboratory Automation Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Modular Laboratory Automation market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Modular Laboratory Automation market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Modular Laboratory Automation market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Modular Laboratory Automation create from those of established entities?

Key Market Trends:

Automated Liquid Handlers Equipment Account for the Largest Market Share

– Liquid handlers are usually employed in biochemical and chemical laboratories. Automated liquid handling robots help in dispensing samples and other liquids in laboratories.

– Automated liquid handlers minimize run times and maximize accuracy. Moreover, liquid handlers are capable of operating across a wide range of volumes, extending into nanolitres, thus proving their usefulness in dispensing operations.

– Leading companies have set the benchmark for the development of automated liquid handlers, and are constantly investing in developing premium products for increasing productivity in an effective manner.

– The evolution of the liquid handlers capable of handling minute volumes of liquids has contributed to the rapid development of modular lab automation systems in the market.

– According to the Robotics Industries Association, the life science sector has the third highest growth in industrial robots in term of automated liquid handlers, automated plate handlers, robotic arms & others to meet up the demand.

– According to Parker, one of the trends in life science robotics, is fluidics getting simpler in robotic analyzers. This trend arose because clinical laboratories and hospitals cannot afford an instrument to go down when critical samples are involved. Certain robotic systems that used to have 50 needles on the end of a dispensing unit and lots of tubing increasingly use special valve manifolds that eliminate the need for tubing and result in less chance for failure. The manifolds basically minimize the chance for leakage.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Significant Growth Rate

– In the Asia-Pacific region, the prolongation of economic and demographic trends, further health-care reforms, and the policies articulated in the government’s five-year plan are expected to propel the growth of the market. The high growth market opens new growth opportunities for the vendors of the lab automation solutions to expand their footprint.

– For instance, in China from the pharmaceuticals industry to medical products to consumer health, it remains one of the world’s most attractive markets, and by far the fastest-growing of all the large emerging ones. Though there has been some decline in recent time, it remains a significant market for modular lab automation in Asia-Pacific.

– Many organizations are adopting modular laboratories, offering low cost and reliable solutions. Modular laboratory automation is experiencing a growing demand in the market. South Korea is expected to become one of the technologically advanced nations. With the increasing adoption of automation and innovations in technology by local companies is expected to boost the growth of the industry.

