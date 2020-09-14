Monday Night Football live Stream Reddit Free NFL

The 2020 NFL season marks the 51st for “Monday Night Football.” ESPN will air 17 games in prime time during the coveted Monday night time slot. This year’s MNF lineup will feature appearances by 25 different teams, including 11 of the 12 playoff participants from last season. Nine teams will play twice on Monday night, including the Ravens, the Saints, and the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers.

The 32 teams take to the field in a modified season due to Covid-19. All pre-season games were canceled, and many teams have chosen to play their home games without any fans in the stands (other teams have limited the number of fans that can be packed into the stadium for each game). The NFL has also expanded the 2020 playoff field from 12 teams to 14 teams, effectively allowing one more wild-card team from each conference.

There are five divisional matchups on tap, with none occurring until Week 10, meaning these games could be critical in how the AFC East (Patriots at Jets, Bills at Patriots); AFC North (Ravens at Browns, Steelers at Bengals); and NFC North (Vikings at Bears) shake out.

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Kickoff time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Daniel Jones and the Giants look to get in the left column early in the season, but they have a tough task ahead of them in Pittsburgh. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is entering his second season as signal-caller for New York, replacing the retired Eli Manning, and he’s looking to follow up on a promising rookie season.

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Kickoff time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Drew Lock and the Broncos will be without Von Miller, as Denver takes on the Super Bowl hopeful Titans. Tennessee, who made a surprising run to the AFC Championship game in 2019, made waves the week before the start of the 2020 season when they signed pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to help an already stout defensive line

The 2020/2021 NFL season will be broadcast across a number of networks, including CBS, NBC and FOX. CBS and FOX will air Sunday afternoon games, while you can watch Sunday Night Football on NBC. FOX will also show a select number of Thursday Night Football games.

For full NFL coverage, including CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as the NFL Network and ESPN, you’ll want to try out a live TV streaming service. That’ll get you access to the three major networks, along with access to Monday Night Football on ESPN. And while FOX has most Thursday night games, some are streaming exclusively on the NFL Network, which you can’t get with conventional cable or an antenna.

