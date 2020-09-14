Nanoparticle Analysis Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Nanoparticle Analysis Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nanoparticle Analysis market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Nanoparticle Analysis utilizes the properties of light scattering to detect the partical size distribution, zeta potential, molecular weight, etc. of samples, and can be used to analyze samples of nanoparticle, colloform, emulsion, submicron suspension, etc. The light scattered by the particles is captured using a CCD or EMCCD camera over multiple frames. Computer software is then used to track the motion of each particle from frame to frame.

Malvern Instruments

Danaher

Brookhaven

Sympatec

Wyatt

TSI

Microtrac

Horiba

Shimadzu

Bruker

Winner

Bettersize

Nanoparticle Analysis Market Types:

Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS)

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

Laser Diffraction Method (LDM)

Others (Two Light Scattering Methods, (Photon Cross Correlation Spectroscopy) PCCS, etc.) Nanoparticle Analysis Market Applications:

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Printing and Coating

Others

This report focuses on the Nanoparticle Analysis in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Nanoparticle Analysis is used widely in the chemistry, medicine, machinery, and materials science industry; it is maily used in measuring of particle size, particle concentration, protein aggregation and Zeta potential. In 2014, the global production was about 3799 units.

Now, the leading manufacturers of Nanoparticle Analysis located in the US, EU and Japan, such as Malvern Instruments (UK), occupied 19.35% market share in 2014, followed by Danaher (US), Brookhaven (US) and Sympatec (DE), who respectively occupied 14.21%, 11.11%, and 8.42% market share in 2014, thus the four leading companies hold above 53% market share in the world market. There is a big gap between domestic and abroad companies; the major companies include Winner, Bettersize, and JNGX in China.

According to analysis teamâ€™s research, the US is the largest consumption country, accounting for 37% market, followed by the EU regions. Because of technology limited, China is the largest import country.