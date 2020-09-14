Nematicides Market In-depth Analysis & 2020 Updated | Bayer AG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Corteva Agriscience, BASF SE

The ‘ Nematicides market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Nematicides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Nematicides market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Nematicides market’ Report @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1433

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Nematicides Market is valued approximately USD 1.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.50 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A nematicide is a chemical pesticide which is used to kill plant-parasitic nematodes. The Nematicides have inclined to be broad-spectrum toxicants holding high volatility or other properties encouraging migration through the soil which has led to increasing demand in various agricultural, industrial, and other applications. The decrease in fertile and arable land has increased the demand for higher crop yields to meet the global food requirements. For Instance: in India food grain production rose from 251.54 million tons in 2015-16 to 275.11 million tons in 2016-17, while the cultivated area also increased from123.22 million hectares in 2015-16 to 129.23 million hectares in 2016-17. Further, Governmental support reassuring the expansion of bio-nematicides as an substitute to conventional synthetic pesticides has also fostered the global bio-nematicides market growth. Decrease in human health hazards and environmental side-effects is also expected to boost the global market over the forecast period. As the Pesticide use in 2017 in China was 1.77 million tons while in USA was 407 thousand tons followed by 377.17 thousand tons in Brazil. Increasing spending capacity of consumers and high-quality food demand is also anticipated to fuel the global market. However, pesticide residue problems stores impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, providing customized solutions targeted toward specific pests presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Nematicides market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing agriculture in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and growing investments to increase crop yields would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nematicides market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bayer AG

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Corteva Agriscience

BASF SE

Adama Ltd.

FMC Corporation

Nufarm

UPL Limited

Isagro Group

Valent USA LLC.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fumigants

Carbamates

Organophosphates

Bionematicides

Others

By Mode of Application:

Fumigation

Drenching

Soil Dressing

Seed Treatment

By Nematode Type:

Root Knot

Cyst

By Form:

Granular

Liquid

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Nematicides Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Nematicides Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1433

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1433

Key Points Covered in Nematicides Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Nematicides Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Nematicides Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Nematicides Market, by Mode of Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Nematicides Market, by Nematode Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Nematicides Market, by Form, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Nematicides Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Nematicides Market Dynamics

3.1. Nematicides Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Nematicides Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Nematicides Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Nematicides Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Nematicides Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Nematicides Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Fumigants

5.4.2. Carbamates

5.4.3. Organophosphates

5.4.4. Bionematicides

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Nematicides Market, by Mode of Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Nematicides Market by Mode of Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Nematicides Market Estimates & Forecasts by Mode of Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Nematicides Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Fumigation

6.4.2. Drenching

6.4.3. Soil Dressing

6.4.4. Seed Treatment

Chapter 7. Global Nematicides Market, by Nematode Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Nematicides Market by Nematode Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Nematicides Market Estimates & Forecasts by Nematode Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Nematicides Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Root Knot

7.4.2. Cyst

Chapter 8. Global Nematicides Market, by Form

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Nematicides Market by Form, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Nematicides Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Nematicides Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Granular

8.4.2. Liquid

Chapter 9. Global Nematicides Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Nematicides Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Nematicides Market

9.2.1. U.S. Nematicides Market

9.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Mode of Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Nematode Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Form breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2. Canada Nematicides Market

9.3. Europe Nematicides Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Nematicides Market

9.3.2. Germany Nematicides Market

9.3.3. France Nematicides Market

9.3.4. Spain Nematicides Market

9.3.5. Italy Nematicides Market

9.3.6. Rest of Europe Nematicides Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Nematicides Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Nematicides Market

9.4.2. India Nematicides Market

9.4.3. Japan Nematicides Market

9.4.4. Australia Nematicides Market

9.4.5. South Korea Nematicides Market

9.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Nematicides Market

9.5. Latin America Nematicides Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Nematicides Market

9.5.2. Mexico Nematicides Market

9.6. Rest of The World Nematicides Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Bayer AG

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Syngenta Crop Protection AG

10.2.3. Corteva Agriscience

10.2.4. BASF SE

10.2.5. Adama Ltd.

10.2.6. FMC Corporation

10.2.7. Nufarm

10.2.8. UPL Limited

10.2.9. Isagro Group

10.2.10. Valent USA LLC.

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research Assumption

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1433

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/