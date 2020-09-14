Network Function Virtualization Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei

Network Function Virtualization Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Cisco (United States),Ericsson (United States),Huawei (China),VMware (United States),Nokia (Finland),HPE (United States),Dell EMC (United States),Juniper Networks (United States),Affirmed Networks (United States),ZTE Corporation (China),Fujitsu (Japan)

The global Network Function Virtualization market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the increasing adoption of NFV for IoT technology and increased demand for private cloud solutions and services. Network function virtualization (NFV) is the combination of software and hardware network featured in a virtual network. It includes different types of services such as various networking operations, including traffic forwarding, security, traffic monitoring, caching, intrusion detection system, and domain name service, and many others. The upsurge in the deployment of virtualized software among enterprise data centers, including internet service providers (ISP) and cloud service providers (CSP) is helping to trigger the global demand in the forecasted period. It is helpful in reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX). These networks support a dynamic ecosystem through the development and utilization of software solutions.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Switching Elements (Routers), Traffic Analysis, Service Assurance, Next-Generation Signaling, Security Function, Others), Components (Hardware (NFV Servers, Storage, Switches), Software (NFV Management and Orchestration {NFV-MANO}, Virtual Network Function {VNF} Software), Service (Training & Consulting, Integration & Maintenance, Managed Service))), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), End User (Service Providers, Data Centers, Enterprises (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Education, IT-enabled Services, Others)), Visualized Network Functions (Compute, Storage, Network)

A View on Influencing Trends:

The Growing Investment in the 5G Network Technology

Introduction of Cloud Services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization

Growth Drivers in LimelightThe Rise in Demand for Network Virtualization and Automation

The Upsurging Demand for Enhanced Network Management System

The Increasing Demand for Mobility

Challenges that Market May Face:The Increasing Security Concern Associated with Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure

Balancing Network Infrastructure Between Traditional and NFV Technologies



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Network Function Virtualization Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

On 25th January 2019, cPacket Networks, a leading provider of next-generation network performance monitoring and packet broker solutions has announced an integrated visibility solution with Cisco Integrated Services Virtual Router (ISRv) running on Cisco Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) and Cisco Enterprise NFV Infrastructure Software (NFVIS) for the virtualized enterprise branch offices.

