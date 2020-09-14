The ‘ Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Non-Opioid Pain Treatment derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 13.8 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Non-opioid pain treatment is the complementary to the opioids treatment which are increasingly used for the mild to moderate pain. Non opioids pain treatment is regularly taken with or without remedy that is over the counter (OTC) drugs. This treatment method are often robust pain relievers. They typically opt in the place of opioids due to its increase addiction triggered by opioids. For acute pain, non-opioid drugs are ideal to provide effective health benefits and first-line treatment and are available in over the counter and prescription formulations. This has led to a rise in demand for non-opioid treatment all over the world. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer in the developed & developing countries, along with the rising research and developmental (R&D) efforts associated with non-opioid treatment for pain relief are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), around 17.0 million new cancer cases were registered in 2018, with overall 9.5 million cancer deaths around the world. As per the IARC, the global prevalence of cancer is also expected to grow to over 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by the year 2040. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Non-Opioid Pain Treatment around the world. Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, thus various regional governments are mandating the use of several drugs among the patients for disease management and/or to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is likely to positively impact the growth of the non-opioid pain treatment drugs market. However, the presence for alternative therapies and counterfeit products is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the undergoing clinical trials and funding for R&D of novel drug therapies, along with the presence of significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the changing economic demographic which improve drug affordability would create lucrative growth prospects for the Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medropharm Gmbh

US Worldmeds LLC

Centrexion Therapeutics Corp.

Tilray, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

Allergan plc

Cronos Group

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Medical Cannabis

Menthol-Containing

Omega 3 Fatty Acid-Containing

Botulinum Toxins

Capsaicin-Derived

By Application:

Orthopaedic and Musculoskeletal Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Segments Studied in the Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

