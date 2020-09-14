The North America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector market is growing along with the Aerospace and Defense industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The aerospace &defense power connector market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 425.36Mn in 2019 to US$ 603.95Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.
The Aerospace and Defense industry is all companies involved in the processing, packaging and distribution of raw food ingredients. This includes fresh cooked and packaged foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Power connectors are increasingly being used in the aerospace & defense industry. Boeing 747, 767, and 777; and Airbus A350 XWB are the major aircraft that generate massive demand for power connectors.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Aerospace and Defense industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Aerospace & Defense Power Connector assays in the market.
North America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Segmentation
North America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market,by Current Rating
- 5Amp to 40Amp
- >40Amp to 80Amp
- >80Amp to 150Amp
- >150Amp to 300Amp
- >300Amp to 600Amp
- >600Amp to 900Amp
North America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market,by Conductor Shape
- Rectangular
- Circular
North America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market, by Application
- Aerospace
- Military Ground Vehicle
- Body-worn Equipment
- Naval Ships
North America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
North America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market-Companies Mentioned
- Amphenol Corporation
- Eaton Corporation plc
- TE Connectivity
- MOLEX, LLC
- ITT Inc.
- Fischer Connectors SA
- AMETEK Inc
- Collins Aerospace
- Radiall
- Arrow Electronics, Inc
