North America Galacto Oligosaccharide Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Global Size and Share Market Report 2020-2027

The North America Galacto Oligosaccharide market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Galacto-oligosaccharides also known as oligogalactosyllactose, oligogalactose, oligolactose, or transgalacto-oligosaccharides (TOS), belong to the group of prebiotics. Prebiotics are defined as indigestible food ingredients that benefit the host by stimulating the growth and / or activity of beneficial bacteria in the colon. GOS is found in commercially available products such as foods for babies and adults.
The North America galacto oligosaccharide market is accounted to US$ 170.0 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2020– 2027, to account to US$ 363.1 Mn by 2027.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Galacto Oligosaccharide assays in the market.
NORTH AMERICA GALACTO OLIGOSACCHARIDE MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Liquid
- Powder
By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Others
By Country
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- AIDP, Inc.
- Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd
- Clasado Biosciences
- Fonterra Co-operative Group
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Kerry Group
- Olygose
- Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
- Vitalus Nutrition, Inc
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd
