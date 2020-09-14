North America Galacto Oligosaccharide Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Global Size and Share Market Report 2020-2027

The North America Galacto Oligosaccharide market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Galacto-oligosaccharides also known as oligogalactosyllactose, oligogalactose, oligolactose, or transgalacto-oligosaccharides (TOS), belong to the group of prebiotics. Prebiotics are defined as indigestible food ingredients that benefit the host by stimulating the growth and / or activity of beneficial bacteria in the colon. GOS is found in commercially available products such as foods for babies and adults.

The North America galacto oligosaccharide market is accounted to US$ 170.0 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2020– 2027, to account to US$ 363.1 Mn by 2027.

NORTH AMERICA GALACTO OLIGOSACCHARIDE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Liquid

Powder

By Application

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Others

By Country

S.

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

AIDP, Inc.

Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd

Clasado Biosciences

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group

Olygose

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Vitalus Nutrition, Inc

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

