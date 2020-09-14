Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market over a longer period of time.
Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Industry research report is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2018-2025. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2018-2025.
Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals market size is valued at 4.86 Bn USD and will increase to 9.67 Bn USD in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.2 % during forecast period 2019 to 2026.
List of TOP KEY PLAYERS :
- Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
- Cardinal Health
- Norgine B.V.
- Nordion (Nordion (Canada) Inc.)
- Bayer AG
- Curium
- Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG)
- Bracco Diagnostic Inc.
- Jubilant Life Sciences Limited
- GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)
The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of the regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals market. This is done with the aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attain their business goals.
Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Breakdown Data by Type
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Breakdown Data by Application
Neurology
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals are as follows:
Base Year: 2017
Forecast Year: 2026
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
- What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the market?
- What are the key companies operating in the market?
- Which company accounted for the highest market growth?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1. Introduction
1. Research Scope
2. Market Segmentation
3. Research Methodology
4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
1. Market Drivers
2. Market Restraints
3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
1. Installed Base of PET/PET-CT Scanners – For Key Countries, 2015 and 2018
2. Installed Base of Gamma Cameras – for Key Countries, 2018
3. PET/PET-CT Procedure Volume – for Key Countries, 2018
4. Reimbursement Scenario in Key Countries
5. New Product Launches
6. Key Industry Developments
7. Pipeline Analysis
5. Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
1. Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
1. PET Radiopharmaceuticals
1. FDG-PET/18F
2. 68Ga
3. 68Cu
4. 11C
5. Others
2. SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals
1. Technetium-99m
2. Iodine-123
3. Xenon-133
4. Thallium-201
5. Others
2. Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
1. Neurology
2. Cardiology
3. Oncology
4. Others
4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
1. Hospitals & Clinics
2. Diagnostic Centers
3. Others
5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Rest of the World
6. North America Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis – By Type
1. Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
1. PET Radiopharmaceuticals
1. FDG-PET/18F
2. 68Ga
3. 68Cu
4. 11C
5. Others
2. SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals
1. Technetium-99m
2. Iodine-123
3. Xenon-133
4. Thallium-201
5. Others
2. Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
3. Market Analysis – By Application
1. Neurology
2. Cardiology
3. Oncology
4. Others
4. Market Analysis – By End User
1. Hospitals & Clinics
2. Diagnostic Centers
3. Others
5. Market Analysis – By Country
1. U.S.
2. Canada
7. Europe Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis – By Type
1. Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
1. PET Radiopharmaceuticals
1. FDG-PET/18F
2. 68Ga
3. 68Cu
4. 11C
5. Others
2. SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals
1. Technetium-99m
2. Iodine-123
3. Xenon-133
4. Thallium-201
5. Others
2. Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
3. Market Analysis – By Application
1. Neurology
2. Cardiology
3. Oncology
4. Others
4. Market Analysis – By End User
1. Hospitals & Clinics
2. Diagnostic Centers
3. Others
5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-Region
1. U.K.
2. Germany
3. France
4. Spain
5. Italy
6. Scandinavia
7. Rest of Europe
8. Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis – By Type
1. Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
1. PET Radiopharmaceuticals
1. FDG-PET/18F
2. 68Ga
3. 68Cu
4. 11C
5. Others
2. SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals
1. Technetium-99m
2. Iodine-123
3. Xenon-133
4. Thallium-201
5. Others
2. Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
3. Market Analysis – By Application
1. Neurology
2. Cardiology
3. Oncology
4. Others
4. Market Analysis – By End User
1. Hospitals & Clinics
2. Diagnostic Centers
3. Others
5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-Region
1. Japan
2. China
3. India
4. Australia
5. Southeast Asia
6. Rest of Asia Pacific
9. Rest of the World Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis – By Type
1. Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
1. PET Radiopharmaceuticals
1. FDG-PET/18F
2. 68Ga
3. 68Cu
4. 11C
5. Others
2. SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals
1. Technetium-99m
2. Iodine-123
3. Xenon-133
4. Thallium-201
5. Others
2. Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
3. Market Analysis – By Application
1. Neurology
2. Cardiology
3. Oncology
4. Others
4. Market Analysis – By End User
1. Hospitals & Clinics
2. Diagnostic Centers
3. Others
10. Competitive Analysis
1. Key Industry Developments
2. Global Market Share Analysis (2018)
3. Competition Dashboard
4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players
5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))
1. Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
2. Cardinal Health
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
3. Norgine B.V.
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
4. Advanced Accelerator Applications
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
5. Nordion (Nordion (Canada) Inc.)
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
6. Bayer AG
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
7. Curium
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
8. Bracco Diagnostic Inc.
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
9. Jubilant Life Sciences Limited
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
10. GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
