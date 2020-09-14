Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market over a longer period of time.

Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Industry research report is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2018-2025. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2018-2025.

Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals market size is valued at 4.86 Bn USD and will increase to 9.67 Bn USD in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.2 % during forecast period 2019 to 2026.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS :

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Norgine B.V.

Nordion (Nordion (Canada) Inc.)

Bayer AG

Curium

Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG)

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of the regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals market. This is done with the aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attain their business goals.

Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Breakdown Data by Type

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

PET Radiopharmaceuticals

FDG-PET/18F

68Ga

68Cu

11C

Others

SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

Technetium-99m

Iodine-123

Xenon-133

Thallium-201

Others

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Breakdown Data by Application Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers