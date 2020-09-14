Nutraceuticals Market In-depth Research Report and Application Analysis by 2020 – 2027

The nutraceuticals market was valued at US$ 252,535.4 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 465,709.8 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period.



North America accounted for the largest market share of the global nutraceuticals market in 2018, while Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region comprises of several developed and developing economies such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among others. These emerging countries are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class population, along with growth in urbanization, which offers ample opportunities for the key market players in the nutraceuticals market. Rising concern about the chronic diseases in urban areas is further projected to boost the growth of nutraceuticals products such as functional foods and beverages, dietary supplements and others in Asian countries. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the consumption of healthy foods will result in augmented demand for nutraceuticals in the Asia-Pacific region.

Get sample PDF copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005504/

Some of the leading players in the Nutraceuticals market are

Amway

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Nestle SA

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Co

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Abbott

Danone S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC

For many years, a balanced and high-quality diet has been the focus of dietary recommendations in animal nutrition. However, currently, the pet owners are being encouraged to use foods containing functional ingredients. The risk of toxicity or adverse effect of the drug has resulted in a worldwide revolution of nutraceutical. The nutraceuticals such as the fatty acid supplements eicosapentaenoic (EPA) and docosahexaenoic (DHA) obtained from fish oils like salmon and anchovy used extensively in pet food. Dietary supplements such as vitamin C, vitamin E, L-carnitine, lipoic acid, glutathione, etc. are considered beneficial in situations where companion animals experience great amounts of stress, pregnancy, lactation, work, exercise, inflammation, ageing and obesity. In addition, the most useful veterinary therapeutic aids are also nutraceuticals. Thus, the increasing demand for natural ingredients and nutraceutical in pet food is expected to open new avenues for nutraceuticals market.

Nutraceutical ingredients such as vitamins and minerals are added in the functional food and beverages to enhance the nutritional value. Functional foods have a positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition and also promote optimal health. Functional foods are important sources of nutrients such as iron, zinc, and B vitamins, iodine, vitamin A & D for kids as well as for aged population. Over the past few years, nutraceuticals are consumed as a preventive measure for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, allergy, Alzheimer, cardiovascular, eye, immune, inflammatory and Parkinson’s diseases, and obesity. Factors such as increasing consumer awareness related to the health benefits associated with the consumption of functional foods, a greater focus on fitness, and higher personal incomes are considered as a major factor propelling the demand for nutraceuticals during the forecast period.

Buy a Copy of this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005504/

About us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry researcher for actionable information. We help our clients find solutions to their research needs through our syndicated and consultative research services. We specialize in technology, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive and defense.

Contact us:

Call: + 1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]