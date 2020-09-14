Occupancy Sensor Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Occupancy Sensor Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Occupancy Sensor market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Occupancy Sensor market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Occupancy Sensor Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Occupancy Sensor .

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Occupancy Sensor market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Occupancy Sensor market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Occupancy Sensor market?

What are the challenges to Occupancy Sensor market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Occupancy Sensor market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Occupancy Sensor market?

Trending factors influencing the Occupancy Sensor market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Occupancy Sensor market?

Key Market Trends:

Smart City to Increase the Growth of Occupancy Sensor Market

– The trend of urbanization is growing worldwide and according to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 60% of the population will be living in cities by 2050. With more population shifting to urban areas, cities across the globe will be in trend to develop the smart city, which will enhance the growth of market.

– A smart city can create an efficient and smart services delivery platform for public and municipal workers by installing sensors in the city and to create platforms that allow the share of information and give it for proper use to the public, city managers, businesses and professionals. The platform can have common data warehouse where different sensor system store their informations.

– A truly smart parking system should not only be aware of the occupancy status of each parking space, but also be able to guide the user to it.

– Traffic congestion caused by vehicles is an alarming problem at a global scale and it has been growing exponentially, where occupancy sensors like IoT sensors and ultrasonic sensors plays a major role with the help of edge computing, where traffic patterns will help in managing the traffic problem very efficiently.

– Santander, the Spanish city is embedded with more than 12,000 sensors that measure everything from the amount of trash in containers to the number of parking spaces available, to the size of crowds. Los Angeles has implemented a smart traffic solution to control traffic flow. Road-surface sensors and closed-circuit television cameras send real-time updates about the traffic flow to a central traffic management platform

– A vision-based occupancy sensing system with real-time data capture and analysis offers major advantages over PIR and video systems which will help smart city development in growing the occupancy sensor market due to its computing model.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– The demand in North America is mainly driven by a higher focus on innovations and advancements in occupancy sensors such as image processing occupancy sensor (IPOS), intelligent occupancy sensor (IOS), and micro-phonics.

– The largest industry of occupancy sensors is in residential and commercial buildings due to a massive growth in the construction sector in thi region. The technology has a major role to play in this sector due to the cost effective matrix, and results into a longer life cycle of products and systems, along with greater reliability.

– United States is leading the market due to development in various sectors, such as commercial and residential and increase in the rise of wireless network infrastructure is leading the growth in the home automation, which is helping in the growth of occupancy sensor market. Similarly, the growing demand for HVAC systems in US region is anticipated to play a crucial role in this market.

Study objectives of Occupancy Sensor Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Occupancy Sensor market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Occupancy Sensor market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Occupancy Sensor market trends that influence the global Occupancy Sensor market

Detailed TOC of Occupancy Sensor Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices

4.3.2 Demand for Passive Infrared Due to Low Cost and High Energy Efficient

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 False Triggering of Switch and Inconsistency Issues Associated with Wireless Network Systems

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Network Type

6.1.1 Wired

6.1.2 Wireless

6.2 By Technology

6.2.1 Ultrasonic

6.2.2 Passive Infrared

6.2.3 Microwave

6.3 By Building Type

6.3.1 Residential

6.3.2 Commercial

6.4 By Application

6.4.1 Lighting Control

6.4.2 HVAC

6.4.3 Security & Surveillance

6.4.4 Other Applications

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Honeywell International

7.1.2 Eaton Corporation

7.1.3 Schneider Electric

7.1.4 Legrand Inc.

7.1.5 Leviton Electronics (Dongguan) Co., Ltd

7.1.6 Philips Ltd

7.1.7 Hubbell Building Automation, Inc.

7.1.8 ohnson Controls GmbH

7.1.9 Pammvi Group

7.1.10 Lutron Electronics, Inc.

7.1.11 General Electric

7.1.12 Texas Instruments Incorporated

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

