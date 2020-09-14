Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global “Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) in these regions. This report also studies the global Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Olefin Block Copolymers (OBCs) are polyolefins with alternating blocks of hard (highly rigid) and soft (highly elastomeric) segments. The block structure of OBCs offers an advantaged performance balance of flexibility and heat resistance compared to random polyolefin copolymers. Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market Manufactures:

Dow Chemical

Polyone (GLS Corp)

Eastman

LG Chem

Mitsui Chemicals

Eastman, LG Chem and Mitsui Chemicals just introduced the related products. Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market Types:

OBC A

OBC A

OBC B Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market Applications:

Footwear

Adhesives

Housewares

Infrastructure

The global Olefin Block Copolymer industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, such as Dow Chemical and Polyone (GLS Corp). At present, Dow Chemical is the world leader, holding 90.20% production market share in 2017.

Olefin Block Copolymer downstream is wide and recently Olefin Block Copolymer has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Footwear, Adhesives, Housewares, and Infrastructure. Globally, the Olefin Block Copolymer market is mainly driven by growing demand for Footwear. Footwear accounts for nearly 53.41% of total downstream consumption of Olefin Block Copolymer in global.

Olefin Block Copolymer can be mainly divided into OBC A and OBC B which OBC B captures about 63.74% of Olefin Block Copolymer market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Olefin Block Copolymer.