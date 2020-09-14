Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026

Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market over a longer period of time.
Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Industry research report is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2018-2025. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2018-2025.
Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market size is valued at 1.98 Bn USD and will increase to 4.5 Bn USD in 2026, with a CAGR of 10.8 % during forecast period 2019 to 2026.
List of TOP KEY PLAYERS :
- Indivior PLC
- Alkermes
- Orexo US, Inc.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC
- Mallinckrodt.
- BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.
- Mylan
- Pfizer Inc.
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Camurus
The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of the regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market. This is done with the aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attain their business goals.
Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Breakdown Data by Type
By Drug Class
Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Breakdown Data by Application
By Distribution Channel
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) are as follows:
Base Year: 2017
Forecast Year: 2026
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
- What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the market?
- What are the key companies operating in the market?
- Which company accounted for the highest market growth?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1. Introduction
1. Research Scope
2. Market Segmentation
3. Research Methodology
4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
1. Market Drivers
2. Market Restraints
3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
1. Pipeline Analysis
2. New Product Launches
3. Statistics of Opioid Use Disorder
4. Industry Developments Such as Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations
5. Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class
1. Buprenorphine
2. Methadone
3. Naltrexone
3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration
1. Oral
2. Parenteral
4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
1. Hospitals Pharmacies
2. Retail Pharmacies & Stores
3. Online Pharmacies
5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Rest of the World
6. North America Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis – By Drug Class
1. Buprenorphine
2. Methadone
3. Naltrexone
3. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration
1. Oral
2. Parenteral
4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
1. Hospitals Pharmacies
2. Retail Pharmacies & Stores
3. Online Pharmacies
5. Market Analysis – By Country
1. U.S.
2. Canada
7. Europe Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis – By Drug Class
1. Buprenorphine
2. Methadone
3. Naltrexone
3. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration
1. Oral
2. Parenteral
4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
1. Hospitals Pharmacies
2. Retail Pharmacies & Stores
3. Online Pharmacies
5. Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region
1. U.K.
2. Germany
3. France
4. Spain
5. Italy
6. Scandinavia
7. Rest of Europe
8. Asia Pacific Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis – By Drug Class
1. Buprenorphine
2. Methadone
3. Naltrexone
3. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration
1. Oral
2. Parenteral
4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
1. Hospitals Pharmacies
2. Retail Pharmacies & Stores
3. Online Pharmacies
5. Market Analysis – By Country
1. Japan
2. China
3. India
4. Australia
5. Southeast Asia
6. Rest of Asia Pacific
9. Rest of the World Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
1. Key Findings / Summary
2. Market Analysis – By Drug Class
1. Buprenorphine
2. Methadone
3. Naltrexone
3. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration
1. Oral
2. Parenteral
4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
1. Hospitals Pharmacies
2. Retail Pharmacies & Stores
3. Online Pharmacies
10. Competitive Analysis
1. Key Industry Developments
2. Global Market Share Analysis (2017)
3. Competition Dashboard
4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players
5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))
1. Indivior PLC
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
2. Alkermes
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
3. Orexo US, Inc.
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
4. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
5. TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
6. Mallinckrodt
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
7. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
8. Mylan
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
9. Pfizer Inc.
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
11. Camurus
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
12. Other Prominent Players
1. Overview,
2. Products & services,
3. SWOT analysis,
4. Recent developments,
5. strategies,
6. financials (based on availability)
11. Strategic Recommendations
