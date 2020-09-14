The global optical coatings market is expected to reach $12,351 million by 2022 from $7,794 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2022. Various thin film layers are amalgamated to form an optical coating that produces interference effects to strengthen transmission or reflection properties within an optical system. They are produced with a variety of materials such as metals, oxides, and rare earth materials, and are deposited on the optical surface.

Coatings enhance the optical function and prevent the optic from extreme environmental conditions. The number of coating layers, the thickness of the individual layers, and the refractive index difference at the layer interface depict the performance of an optical coating. Besides reflective property, an optical coating provides optically transparent chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, UV resistance, anti-static, anti-glare, and anti-fog properties onto glasses, lenses, solar panels, digital signage, TFT & LED screens, and other engineering components.

Consumer electronics is the largest revenue generator for optical coatings market. Rapid economic growth and increase in disposable income result in rise in demand for consumer electronics, such as TFT & LED screens, in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil. Increase in construction activities, infrastructural development, and automobile production is expected to drive the optical coating market during the forecast period. Moreover, use of infrared and antireflective coatings in military applications for target setting, night vision cameras, thermal imaging, and head missile seekers supplements the market growth.

However, the time-consuming as well as labor- and capital-intensive manufacturing process for optical coatings and the fluctuating prices of raw materials may hamper this growth. Government policies, including incentives and subsidies to promote development of alternate energy sources, are anticipated to increase consumption of optical coatings in solar applications. As per the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards by U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), optical coatings play an important role in reducing energy consumption through thermal insulation. This is expected to create new opportunities for the market.

Global Optical Coating Market Analysis to 2022 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Optical Coating industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Optical Coating Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Optical Coating Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Optical Coating Market:

Dupont,PPG Industries,Zeiss Group,Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.,Abrisa Technologies,Newport Corporation,Inrad Optical, Inc.,Reynad Corporation,Artemis Optical Ltd.,II-VI Optical Systems

The Global Optical Coating Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

What the report features:-

1.Global analysis of Optical Coating Market from 2014 – 2022 illustrating the progression of the market.

2. Forecast and analysis of Optical Coating Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2027.

3.Forecast and analysis of Optical Coating Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

