Orthopedic Splints Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Orthopedic Splints Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Orthopedic Splints market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Orthopedic Splints Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Orthopedic Splints Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Spinal Splints segment dominates the Global Orthopedic Splints market

Global orthopedic splints market is segmented into Product, Application, Enduser, and Geography. Applications segment is further segmented into Lower Extremity Splints, Upper Extremity Splints, and Spinal Splints

Spinal Splints segment is anticipated to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise in geriatric population, rise in the incidence of sports injuries and road accidents, technological advancements, the introduction of new technologies and products and also rise in prevalence of spine related diseases. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, it is estimated that in 2017, the number of people in the US with spinal cord injury has been approximately 285,000 persons, with a range from 245,000 to 353,000 persons.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for Global Orthopedic Splints market

The demand for orthopedic surgeries in China and India is also expected to grow tremendously in the near future. India and China are anticipated to account the largest market share in APAC region owing to the high increase in the geriatric population pool. Moreover, propelling medical tourism due to the availability of cost-efficient and advanced healthcare treatment options compared to the other geographical regions and increasing adoption of novel technologies are bolstering the growth of orthopedic splints market in the Asia Pacific region. As per the report of Brink Asia Pacific Risk Center in 2017, around 4 million medical tourists traveled to India to seek health care services, 3.5 million foreign patients traveled to Thailand and 900,000 patients to Singapore in 2016. This number is expected to grow by 10-14% annually by 2020. As per the report of Pacific Prime in 2015, around 10 million patients are traveling every year for the medical treatment to Asian countries such as India, Thailand, and Singapore.

Detailed TOC of Orthopedic Splints Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Musculoskeletal Disorders

4.2.2 Increasing Bone Facture Cases

4.2.3 Rise In Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Negligence toward Minor Injuries

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Fiberglass Splints

5.1.2 Plaster Splints

5.1.3 Splinting Tools And Accessories

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Lower Extremity Splints

5.2.1.1 Ankle and Foot Splints

5.2.1.2 Hip Splints

5.2.1.3 Knee Splints

5.2.2 Upper Extremity Splints

5.2.2.1 Elbow Splints

5.2.2.2 Hand and Wrist Splints

5.2.2.3 Neck Splints

5.2.2.4 Shoulder Splints

5.2.3 Spinal Splints

5.3 End-user

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Outpatient Centers

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Breg, Inc.

6.1.2 BSN Medical

6.1.3 3M Company

6.1.4 Otto Bock Healthcare

6.1.5 DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

6.1.6 Medi GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

6.1.8 Stryker Corporation

6.1.9 Bird & Cronin

6.1.10 Patterson Medical Holdings Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

