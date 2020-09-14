Phytases Market 2020 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of XX% in the year 2026, Predicts Market Research Future According to Current Market Situation & Historical Data, Market Size & Growth

Phytases Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Phytases Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Phytases industry. Both established and new players in Phytases industries can use the report to understand the Phytases market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

BASF

DowDuPont

DSM

AB Enzymes

Beijing Smistyle

VTR

Jinan Tiantianxiang (TTX）

Huvepharma

Novozymes

Vland Biotech Group

Analysis of the Market:

This report studies the Phytases market, A phytase (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate phosphohydrolase) is any type of phosphatase enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of phytic acid (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate) – an indigestible, organic form of phosphorus that is found in grains and oil seeds – and releases a usable form of inorganic phosphorus.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce Phytases product, mainly concentrating in Europe. The main market players are Novozymes, DuPont (Danisco), AB Enzymes, DSM, BASF, etc. The sales volume of Phytases increased from 114235 MT in 2012 to 152622 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 5.96%.

The global Phytases market is valued at 421.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 624.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Phytases volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phytases market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

”

Phytases Market Breakdown by Types:

Granular Phytases

Powder Phytases

Liquid Phytases

Thermostable Phytases

Phytases Market Breakdown by Application:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Feed Industry

