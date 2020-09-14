Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts Market: Industry Analysis by Application, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Phytochemicals are chemical compounds that occur naturally in plants. Phytochemicals are non-nutritive chemicals which have disease preventive or protective properties. These chemicals produce by the plant to protect themselves, but recent research validates that they can also protect humans against diseases. Some of the phytochemicals are isoflavones in soy, lycopene in tomatoes and flavanoids in fruits. A plant extract is a substance with certain properties which is removed from the tissue of a plant. Plant extract is usually removed by treating it with a solvent, to be used for a particular purpose. Plant extracts are used in various areas such as food and beverage, additives, pharmaceutical, etc. Phytochemicals & plant extracts are the ingredients extracted from plants which are generally known as plant chemicals.

Some of the leading players in the Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts market are

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Changsha Organic Herb Inc.

Chr. Hansen A/S

E. I. du Pont de Nemours

Indena S.p.A

Linnea SA

Naturex

Plant Extracts International Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

The global phytochemicals & plant extracts market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into carotenoids, flavanoids, phytosterols and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into personal care, functional food & beverages, food supplements and others.

The increasing rate of diseases among individual such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer and obesity across the globe is driving the demand for phytochemicals & plant extracts market. Moreover, the rising demand for organic food products and ingredients in the nutraceutical industry is expected to have a robust impact in the phytochemicals & plant extracts market. Furthermore, increasing demand for phytochemicals & plant extracts in functional food, functional beverages and dietary supplements is also projected to influence the phytochemicals & plant extracts market significantly. Emerging demand for animal products such as dairy and meat is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

