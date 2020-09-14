“Plant Protein Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Plant Protein market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Plant Protein Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Plant Protein Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244167

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244167

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Incidences of Intolerance for Animal Protein

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reveal that 90% of food allergy is caused by eggs, milk, fish, red meat, soy, and nuts. Due to animal protein allergies, most of the meat consumers are inclined toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, which ultimately drives the plant protein market. According to the reference list of allergen data collection, the allergen from chicken meat ranges from 0.5-5% in Southern Europe. Pea protein, earlier recognized as a complete protein with the essential amino acid profile, contains egg like the potential that can be incorporated into several egg-based products, like pasta, vermicelli, cakes, and cookies. According to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.2 million people are suffering from food allergy, of which two-thirds is associated with egg allergy.

North America Holds a Lion’s Share in the Market

According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the share of North American plant protein market was 38.6% in 2018. The demand for plant proteins is growing at a fast rate, owing to change in lifestyle, lack of balanced dietary intake, and improved R&D, in order to develop new kinds of plant-protein enriched products. The United States continues to capture the largest market share for plant protein, followed by Canada and Mexico. The demand for processed and low cholesterol foods has paved the way for the plant-based protein market, in the region. Nowadays, consumers are switching to other alternative products, such as green label food products, coupled with raising awareness of healthy and plant-based products, due to an increase in the availability of counterfeit products in the market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Plant Protein market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244167

Detailed TOC of Plant Protein Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Wheat Protein

5.1.2 Soy Protein

5.1.3 Pea Protein

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 Form

5.2.1 Protein Isolates

5.2.2 Protein Concentrates

5.2.3 Textured Proteins

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Bakery

5.3.2 Meat Extenders and Substitutes

5.3.3 Nutritional Supplements

5.3.4 Beverages

5.3.5 Snacks

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia – Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland

6.3.2 Cargill Inc.

6.3.3 DuPont Danisco

6.3.4 Kerry Group

6.3.5 Scoular Company

6.3.6 Omega Protein Corporation

6.3.7 Roquette Foods

6.3.8 Glanbia PLC

6.3.9 Amway Corporation

6.3.10 Avebe

6.3.11 Growing Naturals LLC

6.3.12 Puris Foods

6.3.13 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Cryogenic Freezer Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026

HD Maps Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026

Compound Chocolate Market Growth Opportunities Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2023 | Industry Research with Size, Manufacturers, Latest Trends, Future Scope with COVID-19 Impact

Complex-Oxide Nanomaterials Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co

Fruit Harvester Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co

BOPET Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Size | Share Forecast 2020 to 2026: Competition Analysis, Industry Growth by New Innovations, Top Players Analysis with COVID-19 Impact