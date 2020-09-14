Plumbing Fixtures Market Strong Development By Major Emineant Players , Emerging Technololgy Trends And Forecast 2023

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market was valued at $75,042 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $1,12,427 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023. Components of plumbing fixtures include sink faucets, showerheads, bath spouts, hand showers, and valves, amongst others. Plumbing fixtures are the basic components used for various domestic as well as commercial purposes such as bathing, cleaning, washing, and others.

High investment in infrastructure facilities, rise in disposable income, and growing investment in smart homes and buildings are expected to fuel the plumbing fixtures market growth. Moreover, rise in construction facilities in countries of Asia-Pacific is expected to drive market growth. Introduction of various new systems including water efficient systems are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the plumbing fixtures market.

Some of the key players of Plumbing Fixtures Market:

Kohler Co, Globe Union Industrial Corporation, Lixil Group Corporation, Toto Ltd., Masco Corporation, MAAX Holdings, Inc., Hansgrohe, Roca Sanitario, Bradley Corporation, and Elkay Manufacturing Company.

The report segments the global plumbing fixtures market on the basis of fixture type, end user, and region. Based on fixtures type, the plumbing fixtures market is classified into kitchen and bathroom fixtures. On the basis of end user, it is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. Region-wise distribution of market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The kitchen fixtures segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Plumbing Fixtures market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Plumbing Fixtures Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

