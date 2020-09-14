Power Rental Market Size and Share 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Drivers, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2026

Global Power Rental Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Power Rental Market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by Power Rental Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Power Rental Market over a longer period of time.

Power Rental Market Industry research report is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2018-2025. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2018-2025.

Power Rental market size is valued at 10.6 Bn USD and will increase to 20 Bn USD in 2026, with a CAGR of 8.24 % during forecast period 2019 to 2026.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS :

Aggreko

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Atlas Copco

Kohler Co.

Shenton Group

NIDS Group

Pump Power Rental

United Power and Resources

Sudhir Power Ltd.

Modern Hiring Service

Newburn Power Rental Ltd

Global Power Supply

FG Wilson

ProPower Rental

United Rentals

Ashtead Group Plc

APR Energy

Bredenoord

Generac Power Systems

Wacker Neuson Group

Wartsila

Speedy Hire PLC

Multiquip Inc.

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Power Rental market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Power Rental market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of the regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Power Rental market. This is done with the aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attain their business goals.

Power Rental Breakdown Data by Type

By Rating

Below 75 KVA

75 – 375 KVA

375 – 750 KVA

Above 750 KVA

By Fuel Type

Diesel

Natural Gas and LPG

Others Power Rental Breakdown Data by Application Continuous

Stand By

Peak Load

By End-Use

Mining

Construction

Utility

Events

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas