Probiotic Ingredients Market Research: Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue, and Prices

Probiotics are often termed as good or helpful bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms and yeasts that are intended to have health benefits. Probiotics are suitable, especially for the digestive system. It also helps to reduce depression and promote heart health. Probiotics are often taken as supplements that are supposed to colonize the gut with health-boosting microorganisms. Probiotic foods include yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, tempeh, kimchi, etc.

Some of the leading players in the Probiotic Ingredients market are

Biena

Bifodan A/S

BioGaia

Chr. Hansen A/S

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

GLAC BIOTECH CO., LTD.

Kerry Group plc

LALLEMAND Inc.

Probi

United Agricultural Services Laboratories

The global probiotic ingredients market is segmented on the basis of application, source, form and end user. Based on application, the market is segmented into functional foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition and others. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into bacteria, and yeast. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry and liquid. On the basis of the end user the market is segmented into human and animal.

Rising health benefits associated with probiotic-fortified foods is driving the demand for probiotic ingredients market. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements worldwide is also projected to influence the probiotic ingredients market significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for superior-quality feed products is expected to have a robust impact on the probiotic ingredients market. Upholding probiotic health benefits among livestock farmers are anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

