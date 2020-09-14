Quartz Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2026

Quartz Market report offers detailed perceptions on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. This Quartz market report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures like ( Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, Vicostone, Dupont, LG Hausys, Cambria, Santa Margherita, Quartz Master, SEIEFFE, Quarella, Samsung Radianz, Technistone, QuartzForm, CR Lawrence, Stone Italiana, Granitifiandre, Equs, Diresco, Belenco, QuantumQuartz, Pental, Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth), Zhongxun, Sinostone, Bitto(Dongguan), OVERLAND, UVIISTONE, Polystone, Meyate, Gelandi, Blue Sea Quartz, Baoliya, Qianyun ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Cost, Revenue and Contact Information. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this Quartz market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and Quartz industry geography segment.

Scope of Quartz Market: This report studies the Quartz market, Quartz is crystallised silicon dioxide (SiO2), which is usually white or transparent, although it can be found in other colors if it comes into contact with impurities during its formation.

Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. It is naturally scratch and stain resistant and non-porous; bacteria, mold and mildew don’t grow very easily on quartz counters. This crystalline mineral is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, though it is more commonly used in jewelry and electronics.

Quartz counters are made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Pure, natural slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab.

At present, this industry has a rather high dispersion. The major manufacturers of quartz are concentrated in Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac and Vicostone. The global quartz market that was valued at 4.45 Billion USD in 2013 is up to be worth 7.35 Billion USD by the end of 2017, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 13.35%.

Quality quartz is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Recently quartz has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential quartz and commercial quartz. Globally, the quartz market is mainly driven by growing demand for kitchen countertops which accounts for nearly 51.70% of total downstream consumption of quartz in global.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of quartz. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

Global Quartz market size will increase to 16000 Million US$ by 2025, from 7350 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Quartz.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Press Molding

⦿ Casting Molding

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Quartz for each application, including-

⦿ Kitchen Countertops

⦿ Facades

⦿ Flooring

⦿ Others

Quartz Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Highlights Of Quartz Market Report Include:

☑ Competitors Analysis – during this section, numerous Quartz Market trade leading players are studied with relation to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

☑ Manufacture Analysis – Production of the Quartz market is analyzed with relation to totally different regions, varieties and applications. Here, value analysis of assorted Quartz Market key players is additionally coated.

☑ Resource and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies provide and consumption for the Quartz Market. This half additionally sheds light-weight on the gap between provide and consumption. Import and export figures also are given during this half of Quartz market.

☑ Sales and Revenue Analysis – each, sales and revenue are studied for the various regions of the Quartz Market. Another major facet, price that plays a crucial half within the revenue generation is additionally assessed during this section for the varied regions.

☑ Other analyses – with the exception of the knowledge, trade and distribution analysis for the Quartz Market, contact data of major makers, suppliers and key shoppers also are given.

