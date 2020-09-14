The Rapeseed Oil Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global rapeseed oil market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rapeseed oil market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the rapeseed oil market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Adams Group Inc., American Vegetable Oils, Inc., Associated British Foods plc.,, Cargill, Incorporated, ConAgra Foods Inc., HELMIKE PLC, Mackintosh of Glendaveny, Ola Oils Ltd, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil

The rapeseed oil market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as rising industrial applications in the manufacturing of bio-diesels and cosmetics & personal care products. Moreover, growth in consumption of rapeseed oil in the production of biodiesel in the European Union is projected to provide huge market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, the high production of other oilseeds, such as soybean and palm, to produce vegetable oil is projected to hamper the overall growth of the rapeseed oil market.

Rapeseed oil is widely used for cooking, baking, and food processing. Canada is among the largest producer of rapeseed oil globally, followed by Germany. In industrial applications, rapeseed oil is used in the automotive and chemical industries, while the culinary version is used for cooking. Rapeseed oil contains no protein or carbohydrates. However, it is a good source of healthy fats and fat-soluble vitamins. It is a good source of vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that supports skin and eye health. Furthermore, rapeseed oil is naturally low in saturated fat and high in unsaturated fat, which is linked to better heart health.

The report analyzes factors affecting the rapeseed oil market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the rapeseed oil market in these regions.

