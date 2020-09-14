“Rice Seed Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Rice Seed market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Rice Seed Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Rice Seed Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Trade in Rice Seed

Around 9% of the total rice produced is traded globally. This share has been improving over the years. Varying national laws and regulations and lack of official recognition of HYV seeds available are observed in a large number of countries. However, with increasing rice seed trade between countries, these bottlenecks are likely to reduce. Rice trade developed mainly around Asia. There has been an increase in the number of projects that facilitate rice seed trade. For instance, the project RISTE aims at developing and enabling the environment to promote seeds trade and knowledge – sharing on HYV rice seeds between India and Bangladesh. This is likely to benefit both countries.

Increasing Rice Consumption in the Asia – Pacific Region

About 90% of the world’s rice is grown in the Asia-Pacific region, which is endowed with the wet environment suitable for rice cultivation. Rice-based farming is the main economic activity for hundreds of millions of poor rural farmers in the region. China is the largest producer and consumer of rice seeds, followed by India and Vietnam. China’s National Rice Research Institute is considering tapping into the seed markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America, by promoting its hybrid rice varieties over the next five years.

Detailed TOC of Rice Seed Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.1.4 Rest of North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.2 United Kingdom

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.4 Spain

5.1.2.5 Italy

5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.1.3 Asia – Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 Japan

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.4 Pakistan

5.1.3.5 Thailand

5.1.3.6 Vietnam

5.1.3.7 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.3 Rest of South America

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 Egypt

5.1.5.2 South Africa

5.1.5.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Syngenta AG

6.3.2 Bayer CropScience SE

6.3.3 Dow-DuPont Inc.

6.3.4 Monsanto

6.3.5 Longping High-Tech

6.3.6 SL Agritech

6.3.7 Advanta Seeds

6.3.8 Nuziveedu

6.3.9 Kaveri Seeds

6.3.10 Mahyco Seeds

6.3.11 RiceTec Inc.

6.3.12 China National Seed group

6.3.13 Advanced Chemical Indutries

6.3.14 Hefei Fengle Seed Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

