Rosehip Market – Global Industry Analysis Forecast 2027

Rosehip is an herbal medicine which belongs to Rosaceae family. It is also known as Rosa canina, type of wild rose belongs to some regions in Europe, Africa, and Asia. Rosehips are the fruit of the rose plant which forms in late summer and autumn after the rose plant was fertilized. Rosehip are the round base portion of rose flower. Rosehips contains the seeds of rose plant. Seeds of the rose and its dries hips are crushed and mixed together to make medicines. Fresh rose hips are rich in Vitamin C which helps in the treatment of flu, cold and vitamin C deficiencies. In food and beverage industry, rose hips are used to make the variety of products such as tea, jam, soup, pies, and bread, etc. Rosehip used in herbal treatment which consists of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Rosehip medicines are available over the counter for the treatment of diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and obesity. Rosehip consists of several health benefits which include treatment of skin ailments, bone health, lower cholesterol, skin care and improving the immune system, etc. Rosehips are preferred for stomach related disorders such as stomach acid deficiency, stomach spasms, preventing stomach irritation and ulcers, and as a « stomach tonic » for intestinal diseases. They are also used for constipation, diarrhea, gallstones, lower urinary tract and kidney disorders, gallbladder ailments, fluid retention (dropsy or edema), gout, diabetes, back and leg pain (sciatica), weight loss, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, chest ailments, fever, increasing immune function during exhaustion, increasing blood flow in the limbs, increasing urine flow and quenching thirst. A few rose species are sometimes grown for the ornamental value of their hips, such as Rosa moyesii, which has prominent large red bottle-shaped fruits.

Rosehip Market Dynamics: Drivers and Restraints

Urbanization, rising demand of rosehip pulp, increase in population, disposable income of individual, potential growth in developed and developing nations, Increase in awareness among consumers regarding benefits associated with Rosehip, growing market demand for natural based food, growing health consciousness and wellness trends are the drivers of rosehip market. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of rosehip is one of the key factors in increasing the demand of Rosehip in the global market.

Side effects of rosehip lead to heartburn, nausea, insomnia, and allergic reactions which are the challenges for rosehip market.

Rosehip Market Segmentation

Rosehip market can be segmented by application, product form and by regions. By application, rosehip market segmented into pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry, and food and beverages industry. Based on a product form, rosehip segmented into powder, liquid, jelly, and capsule form. In food and beverage industry, rosehip consumed as herbal teas, soup, jam, sauces, syrup, bread, wine, and marmalade. Rosehip is used to make oil, cream, hair mask, moisturizer, hydrating serum, cleanser, etc. in the cosmetic industry. In the pharmaceutical industry, medicines in capsule form are made for prevention of cancer and chronic diseases, to build healthy bones, rheumatoid arthritis, lower cholesterol, etc.

Segment Overview

Based on application

pharmaceuticals

cosmetics

food and beverages

Based on product form

Liquid

Powder

Jelly

Capsule

Rosehip Market Players

Some of the players across the value chain dominating rosehip market are Organics, Trilogy International, Katyani Exports, Kosmea, Coesam Group, PureNature, Alcamar S.A., Jose Alaluf y Cia. Ltda., MRT Organic Green Products, Biomedgroup, Tronka, Bioprograme Co., Bakalski Co, and Avi Naturals.

Rosehip Market: Regional Outlook

By regions, the Rosehip market segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Southern China, Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa. In regional markets, Chile, located in South America is the largest producer of Rosehip pulp followed by Bulgaria and Turkey which is the biggest producer of Rosehip oil. In Europe, Rosehip tea drives and dominates the global production of Rosehip market. Rosehip market is estimated to have a significant growth in the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

