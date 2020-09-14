Sales in the Yeast Based Savory Flavors Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2018 – 2028

“

In this report, the global Yeast Based Savory Flavors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Yeast Based Savory Flavors market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market.

The Yeast Based Savory Flavors market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Yeast Based Savory Flavors market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market

The major players profiled in this Yeast Based Savory Flavors market report include:

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global yeast based savory flavors market are Lallemand Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Savory Systems International, Lesaffre et Compagnie, Sensient Flavors Limited, Carbery Group Ltd. (Synergy Flavors), ABF Ingredients, Ltd., Prosol SpA, Basic Food Flavors, Inc., Flavor House, Inc., MC Food Specialties Inc., VANKIM KIMYA GIDA TUR.SAN.DI?.TIC. LTD. STI, among others.

Launching new product variants, increasing demand for natural Yeast Based Savory Flavors are some of the key drivers supporting the market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches

In June 2017, Ohly, a subsidiary of ABF ingredients, launched yeast extract designed to boost aroma and flavor. The product named SAV-R-FULL is launched in order to enhance savory flavors, umami and salt taste. The product is absolutely soluble water soluble and 50% more concentrated than conventional yeast extracts.

In January 2017, Lesaffre et Compagnie, acquired Sensient’s Strasbourg based yeast extract food business. As a strategy of ongoing expansion, the global giant acquired yeast extract facility and yeast extract food business.

Opportunities for Market Participants

With developed preferences of tastes among individuals, the demand for yeast based savory flavors has been increased among food manufacturers across the globe, attributed to which there is a lucrative opportunity for yeast based savory flavors manufacturers. Increasing number of consumers in developed countries pay attention to ingredient labels, and prefer the products with a clean label, this is expected to germinate a new opportunity for yeast based savory flavors manufacturers, as yeast based savory flavors have been accredited with clean label certification.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product type, nature, end-use applications, and distribution channels of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall yeast based savory flavors market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market and its potential

Market dynamics affecting the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market

The Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Yeast Based Savory Flavors market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market:

What is the estimated value of the global Yeast Based Savory Flavors market in 2020? Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market after the COVID-19 pandemic? Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market in the upcoming years? Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Yeast Based Savory Flavors market?

“