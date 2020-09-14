“Scuba Diving Equipment Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Scuba Diving Equipment market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Scuba Diving Equipment Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Popularity of Diving Destinations

– The Red Sea is one of the most attractive places for diving. Its increasing popularity has been providing the closest access to clear tropical waters for many European tourists.

– Historically, a majority of the diving activity takes places in Egypt, which has a large portion of the coastline, including some of the finest dive spots, such as Ras Muhammed, the Straits of Tiran, and the famous Thistlegorm wreck, a British armed Merchant Navy ship initially discovered by French oceanographer Jacques Yves Cousteau.

– At the turn of the millennium, the Egyptian government became more focused on diving tourism. It then observed that the overall number of visitors was increasing and would reach nearly 15 million a year by 2010.

– The government realized that tourists were not just visiting historical sites, such as the pyramids of Giza and Luxor, but were also interested in the Red Sea. Also, many tourists were non-divers initially who then, learned to dive in Egypt.

– However, there was a massive inrush of dedicated and certified divers to Egypt due to its unique marine environment.

– The Egyptian government appointed a new group to oversee the diving standards in the country, called the Egyptian Chamber of Diving and Watersports (CDWS).

– The CDWS was instructed to use ISO 24803 as the benchmark for dive center operations. Every dive center in the country was to be inspected and compared to this standard, in order to be allowed to operate legally. This was a major undertaking, as there were only about 250 centers at that time.

Rebreathers Becoming Commonplace at Dive Resorts

– Rebreathers have become commonplace at dive resorts and on live-aboard vessels. They were strictly used for military purposes and were not completely available to mainstream divers until very recently.

– The rebreathers that were released by companies in the past were far less developed than the ones available currently.

– An example is the USD 2,800 Fieno-S semi-closed rebreather for recreational divers launched by the Japan-based company, Grand Bleu Inc., in 1995. Over the years rebreathers have certainly become more expensive, as more improvements were made in them.

– In 2010, KISS introduced a lightweight GEM rebreather with an innovative mouthpiece that vents one-third of a breath. Rebreathers started to become mainstream when PADI launched its recreational rebreather course in 2011.

– One of the lower priced rebreather models available in the market is the KISS Orca Spirit, which has a barebones option that allows divers to purchase a diving system without mouthpiece, displays, and computers.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Scuba Diving Equipment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Scuba Diving Equipment Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 Study Deliverables

3.2 Study Assumptions

3.3 Analysis Methodology

3.4 Research Phases

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Scuba Diving in Military Operations

4.8 Insights on Industrial (Commercial) Divers

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Regulators and Rebreathers

5.1.2 Bags and Apparel

5.1.3 Gauges and Dive Computers

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 E-commerce

5.2.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

5.2.3 Specialty Stores

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aqua Lung International

6.1.2 Johnson Outdoors

6.1.3 Huish Outdoors

6.1.4 Mares

6.1.5 Sherwood Scuba

6.1.6 Apollo Sports

6.1.7 Body Glove International

6.1.8 Cressi

6.1.9 Tabata Co. Ltd (TUSA)

6.1.10 Beuchat International SA

6.1.11 Diving Unlimited International

6.1.12 Henderson Divewear

6.1.13 Suunto Oy

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

