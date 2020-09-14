SDHI Fungicide Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“SDHI Fungicide Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global SDHI Fungicide market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. SDHI Fungicide Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global SDHI Fungicide Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Decreasing Arable Land is Restraining the Market

Arable land per person is shrinking. It was decreased from 0.38 hectare in 1970 to 0.23 hectare in 2000, with a projected decline to 0.15 hectares per person by 2050. Crop resistance to fungicide increasing contamination to neighboring farms and other water resources are also the reasons for reducing soil fertility and the decrease in cultivable farmlands. Concerns on land degradation, known as ‘desertification’, which occurs due to climatic and human activities, are increasing. The main reasons are incorrect agriculture practices, overgrazing, overuse of water, urbanization, etc. South Asia is using 94 % of its arable land, while Sub-Saharan Africa uses only 22 % of the potentially arable land for cultivation. This is impacting on the quantity used of SDHI fungicide.

Increasing Usage of SDHI Fungicide in the Europe Region

The European SDHI fungicide market is considered to be a vibrant market, with constantly increasing R&D activities toward the launch of new products and application techniques. This focus on R&D can be attributed to the increasing concerns from farmers and scientists toward SDHI fungicide resistance and pathogen mutations. In 2016, with the major applications in cereals segment, the European SDHI fungicide market occupied 37% of the market share. Botrytis cinerea fungus is one of the major concerns for farmers in Spain, who cultivate crops, such as, tomatoes, strawberries, lettuce, zucchini, and cucumber. The Spanish market for SDHI fungicides with active ingredients, such as boscalid, fluopyram, fluxapyroxad, and penthiopyrad, is growing as these fungicides are effective against diseases, such as gray mold caused by B.cinerea.

Detailed TOC of SDHI Fungicide Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Crop Application

5.1.1 Grains and Cereals

5.1.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

5.1.3 Commercial Crops

5.1.4 Fruits and Vegetables

5.1.5 Turf and Ornamentals

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Spain

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Germany

5.2.2.5 Russia

5.2.2.6 Italy

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia – Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Syngenta AG

6.3.2 BASF SE

6.3.3 Arysta LifeScience

6.3.4 Bayer Cropscience AG

6.3.5 Dow DuPont Inc.

6.3.6 FMC Corporation

6.3.7 Certis Europe

6.3.8 IsAgro SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

