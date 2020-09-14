Seafood Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global seafood market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Seafood Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crustaceans, Cephalopods, Molluscs, Ground fish, Flat fish, Others), By Category (Frozen Seafood, Salted Seafood, Dried Seafood, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Retail, Online Retail) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other seafood market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global seafood market are:

Grupo Nueva Pescanova

Marine Harvest ASA

Leigh Fisheries Ltd

Lee Fishing Company

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited

Midas Gold

True World Foods Miami LLC

Seattle Fish Company

Cooke Aquaculture Chile S.A., Inc

The demand for exotic seafood has risen drastically in recent years. Several food offerings and varieties in seafood have contributed to the growth for the global seafood market. As several health benefits related to seafood have been unfolded in the past two decades, the demand for seafood has increased subsequently, which in turn will contribute to the growth for the global seafood market in the forthcoming years. Seafood offers several health benefits as they are rich in vitamins and minerals.

Advances in fish breeding and methods of fish traps and harnessing will aid the growth of the global seafood market in the coming years. The awareness regarding health-conscious foods and the emphasis on the development of tasty as well as healthy seafood will contribute to the growing demand for seafood across the world.

The report on seafood market provides a detailed analysis on the global seafood market. Several growth drivers have been analyzed in the report. In addition to growth drivers, a few of the factors that have restrained market growth have also been highlighted. For a detailed understanding, the global seafood market has been classified into various sub-segments and the leading segments have been highlighted.

Regional Analysis for Seafood Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Seafood Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Seafood Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Seafood Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

