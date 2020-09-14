“Seed Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Seed market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Seed Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Seed Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099059

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099059

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Usage of Biofuels

The massive increase in the demand for biofuel is majorly determined by the very large subsidies provided in many western countries, which have been simultaneously increasing the subsidization of biofuel, along with a reduction in subsidies on food cultivation. The production of global biofuels increased by almost 150%, between 2004 and 2010, from 42 billion liters to 104 billion liters, respectively. As per an FAO report, the biofuel boom had a major impact on the evolution of world food demand for cereals and vegetable oils. Moreover, it states that without biofuel, the growth rate of world cereal consumption is equal to 1.3%, as compared to 1.8% of biofuel. This acts as a major driving force for the expanding market under study.

North America Dominates the Market

The North American seeds market was valued at USD 20.91 billion in 2018, serving the farmers mainly in grains, cereals, fruits, vegetables, and oil and forage crops. The market is expected to reach USD 30.9 billion by 2024 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.46%, during the forecast period. North America is the largest commercial seeds market, accounting for more than 35% of the market share.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Seed market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099059

Detailed TOC of Seed Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1.1 Hybrid seeds

4.1.1.2 GM Seeds

4.1.1.3 Impact of Technology on Seed Industry

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Non-GM/Hybrid Seeds

5.1.2 GM Seeds

5.1.2.1 Herbicide Tolerant

5.1.2.2 Insect Resistant

5.1.2.3 Abiotic Stress Resistant

5.1.2.4 Other Stacked Traits

5.1.3 Varietal Seeds

5.2 By Crop

5.2.1 Grains & Cereals

5.2.1.1 Maize (Corn)

5.2.1.2 Rice

5.2.1.3 Wheat

5.2.1.4 Sorghum

5.2.2 Oilseeds

5.2.2.1 Soybean

5.2.2.2 Sunflower

5.2.2.3 Cotton

5.2.2.4 Canola

5.2.3 Vegetable Seeds

5.2.3.1 Solanaceae

5.2.3.2 Cucurbit

5.2.3.3 Roots & Bulbs

5.2.3.4 Brassica

5.2.3.5 Other Vegetable Seeds

5.2.4 Other Seeds

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia – Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Monsanto Company

6.3.2 Groupe Limagrain

6.3.3 Syngenta AG

6.3.4 Dow-Dupont Inc.

6.3.5 Land O’Lakes

6.3.6 KWS AG

6.3.7 Bayer CropScience

6.3.8 Sakata Seed

6.3.9 Takii Seed

6.3.10 DLF-Trifolium

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Biomedical Materials Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Pneumonia Testing Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co

Bulk Terminals Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis by Revenue 2020 to 2023 – Growth Rate of Key Players, Industry Share, Top Manufacturers, New Technologies and Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact

Industrial Robotics Market Size Analysis and Growth Outlook 2020 | Global Industry Share, Top Companies with Revenue, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Dynamics till 2026

Nerve Pathology Chip Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Media Based Water Filters Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Video Conferencing Equipment Market 2020: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size and Share, Types and Applications, and Recent Development Status Forecast till 2026