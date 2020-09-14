Smoke Detector Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Smoke Detector Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Smoke Detector market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Smoke Detector Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Residential Applications to Drive the Demand for Smoke Detectors

– With increasing focus on safety across homes, smoke and fire detectors are increasingly being used.

– In the US, according to the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), with 2,630 home fire deaths accounting for 77% of all civilian fire deaths, fire-safety initiatives targeted at the home remain the key to any reductions in the overall fire death toll.

– Moreover, fire system installations in the country increased in 2018 for the fourth time since 2012 with a 6% gain. Also, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) forecast a 10% growth in single-family construction in 2018.

– Moreover, the United Kingdom has also witnessed an increase in fire services over the past few years. Further, with the expansion of smart homes trend across the world, the demand for smoke and fire detectors has hiked. Thus, the installation of smoke detectors in the residential segment is expected to grow further.

North America Accounts for a Significant Market Share

– North America, with an average of 3,000 US citizens dying each year, due to fire accidents and almost two-thirds of home fire deaths occurring in homes without smoke detectors, has a prospect of installing smoke detectors throughout the region is growing.

– In addition to that, firefighters pay a high price for the terrible fire record as well. Roughly 100 firefighters die each year in the line of duty. Direct property losses due to fire reached almost USD 23 billion in 2017. Most of these losses and deaths can be prevented if strict measures are taken concerning home safety.

– As an entity of the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, the US Fire Administration (USFA) is dedicated in the prevention, preparedness, and response by providing national leadership to local fire and emergency services. They have laid out foundations and regulations for installing smoke detectors in new and existing homes throughout the United States.

