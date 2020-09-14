“Smoking Cessation Aids Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Smoking Cessation Aids market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Smoking Cessation Aids Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Smoking Cessation Aids Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

E-cigarettes Technology Expected to Lead the Market

The smoking cessation aids market is segmented have been segmented Products, End User and Geography. Product segment is further segmented into Nicotine Replacement Therapy, Drugs and electronic cigarettes.

E-cigarettes are an effective alternative for reducing health conditions associated with tobacco, while nicotine replacement therapies work best for smoking cessation. E-cigarettes are a potential threat to tobacco-based cigarettes. At the same time, an opportunity for tobacco manufacturers to enter the new emerging segment catering to the smoking population. consumption of e-cigarettes are less harmful compared to the regular cigarettes, no smoke and thus no risk of passive smoking, allowed to use even in no-smoking places, varying nicotine levels and availability in various flavors are some of the major driving factors for e-cigarettes market.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Show Fastest Growth over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the market, due to increasing awareness about the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products and a huge population base in the area. In a study called Tobacco Smoking and Mortality in Asia published by JAMA Network March 2019, A Pooled Meta-analysis, an international collaboration of researchers, led by those from Vanderbilt University, USA, have studied the trends in tobacco use in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and India. It was estimated that 8.3 million deaths will be attributed to smoking by 2030, half of the world’s male smokers live in China, India, and Indonesia and Asia is the world’s largest tobacco consumer and producer.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Smoking Cessation Aids market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Smoking Cessation Aids Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Large Population Addicted to Smoking

4.2.2 Awareness on Hazards of Smoking

4.2.3 Banning Advertisements of Tobacco Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Adverse effects of Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Nicotine Replacement Therapy

5.1.1.1 NRT Gum

5.1.1.2 NRT lozenges

5.1.1.3 NRT Inhalers

5.1.1.4 NRT Patches

5.1.1.5 Sprays

5.1.2 Drugs

5.1.3 Electronic Ciggarettes

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospital Pharmacies

5.2.2 Online Channel

5.2.3 Retail Pharmacies

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Reckitt Benckiser Plc

6.1.2 Pfizer

6.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.5 Novartis

6.1.6 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.7 Bayer AG

6.1.8 Cipla Ltd.

6.1.9 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

6.1.10 NJOY

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

