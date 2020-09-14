Social Employee Recognition Systems Market Global Trends with Major Opportunities by 2027 – Paramax, Peoplecart Private, REFFIND, Terryberry, Ultimate Software

A rise in participation from the senior management in employee recognition activities for encouraging the contribution of their workforce is one a factor responsible for driving the social employee recognition systems market. Besides, the driving factors, social employee recognition systems market also presents opportunities to the players, such as constant innovations in the IT industry is anticipated to benefit the social employee recognition systems market in the coming period.

Social Employee Recognition Systems Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Platform, Services); Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premise); End-User Industry (Retail, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography

Social employee recognition systems are developed to appreciate the contribution made by an employee in achieving organization’s predetermined goal. For motivating its workforce, this system is used. It is a solution which facilitates senior management to take part in any event or activity irrespective of its location.

The “Global Social Employee Recognition Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the social employee recognition systems market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, end user industry, and geography. The global social employee recognition systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading social employee recognition systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

.Top Listed Companies in Social Employee Recognition Systems Market-

Achievers Corp.

Corporate Rewards Ltd.

Globoforce

Incentive Logic

Kudos

Paramax

Peoplecart Private Limited

REFFIND Ltd.

Terryberry

Ultimate Software

The global social employee recognition systems market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, and end user industry. Based on component, the market is segmented into platform and services. The social employee recognition systems market on the basis of the deployment model is classified into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of end user industry, the social employee recognition systems market is segmented into retail, IT and telecom, healthcare, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, manufacturing, , and others.

