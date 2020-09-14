Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Sodium Hydroxide Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Sodium Hydroxide

Global “Sodium Hydroxide Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sodium Hydroxide in these regions. This report also studies the global Sodium Hydroxide market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Sodium Hydroxide:

  • Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.
  • It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. Sodium hydroxide has diverse industrial applications due to its strong alkaline nature. It is integral to the manufacture of petroleum products, pulp and paper, alumina, textiles, and soaps and detergents, along with its application in chemical processing, water treatment and petroleum processing.
  • For commercial purposes, caustic soda is used either in a 32%, 45% of 50% etc. aqueous solution or as a solid. Industrially, caustic soda is most commonly manufactured by the electrolysis of a sodium chloride (NaCl) solution. The co-products formed from the electrolytic production of caustic soda are chlorine and hydrogen.

    Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13877605

    Sodium Hydroxide Market Manufactures:

  • DowDuPont
  • OxyChem
  • Westlake (Axiall)
  • Olin Corporation
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Tosoh
  • Ineos Chlor Ltd
  • Asahi Glass
  • Covestro
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • AkzoNobel
  • Hanwha Chemical
  • Solvay
  • LG Chemical
  • Tokuyama Corp
  • SABIC
  • Kemira
  • Basf
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • GACL
  • ChemChina
  • Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
  • Xinjiang Tianye
  • Beiyuan Group
  • Shandong Jinling
  • SP Chemical(Taixing)
  • Haili Chemical
  • Huatai Group
  • Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)
  • Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride
  • Zhejiang Juhua
  • Henan Shenma Chhlorine Alkali
  • Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical
  • Tianyuan Group
  • Shandong Dadi Salt Chemical
  • Befar Group
  • Inner Mongolia Elion Chemical

    Sodium Hydroxide Market Types:

  • Liquid Caustic Soda
  • Solid Caustic Soda
  • Caustic Soda Flake
  • Caustic Soda Particle

    Sodium Hydroxide Market Applications:

  • Pulp and Paper
  • Textiles
  • Soap and Detergents
  • Bleach Manufacturing
  • Petroleum Products
  • Aluminum Processing
  • Chemical Processing

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13877605      

    Scope of this Report:

  • In the past several years, the price of sodium hydroxide showed a trend of fluctuations due to the change of global demand ans supply. In future, the sodium hydroxide price will be full of uncertainty and not yet on a stable footing, affected by the global economy.
  • China is the largest producer and consumer of sodium hydroxide, driven by its status as the workshop of the world; Currently the sodium hydroxide in China is being excess of production capacity and the government and the top players are thinking to curb overcapacity in chlor-alkali. In future, China will remain its existing status and will have more greater influence on global sodium hydroxide supply and demand. There are lots of producers in China, but most of them are small and medium-sized producers and supply the low-end price, low price and fierce competition.
  • North America is the second producer and consumer, and the American producers like Dow Chemical, OxyChem, Axiall and Olin Corporation, are dominating the North America market, these players also play important role in global market.
  • The worldwide market for Sodium Hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 39300 million USD in 2024, from 29800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sodium Hydroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Sodium Hydroxide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sodium Hydroxide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sodium Hydroxide in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Sodium Hydroxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Sodium Hydroxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Sodium Hydroxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sodium Hydroxide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for A Single-User License) at: https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13877605

    Table of Contents of Sodium Hydroxide Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Sodium Hydroxide Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Sodium Hydroxide Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Sodium Hydroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Sodium Hydroxide Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Sodium Hydroxide Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Sodium Hydroxide Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Farm Equipment Leasing Market 2020 with COVID-19 impact on Industry: Size, Manufacturers, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 | Absolute Reports

    Torque Market Share, Size from 2020 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 Research Report by Absolute Report

    Gas Sample Bags Market 2020 Top Leading Countries, Companies, Size, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2024

    Global Potato Powder Market Research Report by Absolute Reports includes Market Size, Share, and Regions, Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

    Global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Aesthetics Market Size Report 2020 Industry Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Market Dynamics

    Radar Sensors Market Size 2020 Global Industry Share, Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2023

    Aircraft Carpets Market 2020 by Type, Technology, Application, and Region includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa Global Forecast to 2024