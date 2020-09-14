Soft Covering Flooring Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Soft Covering Flooring Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Soft Covering Flooring market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Soft Covering Flooring Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Soft Covering Flooring Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Residential Application Segment

In 2017, the residential application segment accounted for 54.1% of the market share (in terms of revenue). This was due to its high insulating properties that help to prevent the floor from getting too cold, thereby reducing energy consumption.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to register high growth in the rising product demand in the residential application, on account of rising consumer spending on residential replacement and household interior.

The United States is the Largest Producer of Carpet Tile

– The United States is the largest producer of carpet tile worldwide. In 2015, the top five largest manufacturers were Interface, Shaw, Milliken, Mohawk, and Tandus. These five US-based companies accounted for nearly 48% of global volume.

– Following the United States, the main list of producers of carpet tile is China, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Australia.

– In 2015, China surpassed Japan as the largest producer of carpet tiles in Asia. The United States is the largest producer of carpet tile and a leader in global consumption.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Soft Covering Flooring market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Soft Covering Flooring Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Utilization of Carpet Tiles in Residential and Commercial Applications

4.2.2 Increasing Commercial Construction Activity

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Utilization of Other Products

4.4 Trends Shaping the Global Soft Covering Flooring Market

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Challenges of the Global Soft Covering Flooring Market

4.8 Recent Developments in the Market

4.9 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Broadloom

5.1.2 Carpet Tile

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 South America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Tandus Group Inc.

6.1.2 Milliken & Company

6.1.3 Engineered Floors LLC

6.1.4 Shaw Industries Group Inc.

6.1.5 Interface Inc.

6.1.6 Abbey Carpet & Floor Inc.

6.1.7 Beaulieu International Group NV

6.1.8 Bentley Mills Inc.

6.1.9 Cargill Inc.

6.1.10 Mannington Mills Inc.

6.1.11 Balta Industries NV

6.1.12 Royalty Carpet Mills Inc.

6.1.13 Dixie Group Inc.

6.1.14 Mohawk Industries Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL SOFT COVERING FLOORING MARKET

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 APPENDIX

